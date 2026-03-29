Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie’s surprise pact!

When Angelina Jolie stole Jennifer Aniston’s A-list husband Brad Pitt back in 2005 – in front of the entire world’s eyes – Hollywood would never be the same.

Advertisement

For the next 20-plus years, the scandal would polarise the entertainment industry and, even today, there are still producers and directors who continue to take sides.

(Credit: Getty)

MINISERIES MAYHEM

No wonder the studios are now scrambling to fictionalise the infamous love triangle feud, with a Netflix insider revealing plans are quietly underway to give it the full soap-opera upgrade.

“They want to turn it into a modern day Hollywood version of Dynasty,” the industry source says. “It will be loosely based on the Brangie story, but this will be part of a larger ensemble cast. Think Entourage meets Dynasty’.”

Advertisement

But in a move that’s set to shock Hollywood, Woman’s Day has also learned that former sworn enemies Jen and Ange have joined forces to ensure their story is told their way!

“Jen and Ange want to be in control of this project and they know as a united force no one is going to mess with them,” explains a second insider. “It’s extraordinary after all this time for them to finally come together.”

And the women’s main aim is to ensure the world finally gets to see their version of what happened during their marriages – and splits – from Brad Pitt.

“They both feel incredibly maligned by their divorces and can’t believe he’s still a box-office star despite everything he did,” shares the Hollywood source.

Advertisement

“They’ve discovered they have a lot in common, most of all a mutual feeling that Brad chewed them up and spat them out. And what’s surprising the women more than anything is they could actually even become friends in this process.”

With next September marking 10 years since Angelina filed for divorce, after a marriage to Brad that lasted only two years, Netflix isn’t the only network considering a retelling of the Brangelina story.

“Hulu wants to do a Pam & Tommy version, while Ryan Murphy wants to film a miniseries,” says a the Netflix source.

There’s no doubt the streaming giant’s fictional take on the Angelina-Jen rivalry could turn decades of gossip into a juicy long-running prime-time drama.

Advertisement

“The catalyst for the series will be the break-up of Hollywood’s biggest power couple – of course,” adds the Netflix insider. “From brawls in private jets to death stares across red carpets, the fallout forced some of the most powerful people in the world to take sides. It’s better than a Jackie Collins!”

(Credit: Getty)

TEAMING UP

It’s no surprise that a friend of Brad’s says he’s unlikely to be happy about that time being rehashed for a TV show and he’ll never give his approval for the go-ahead.

“He’s going to hate this idea,” says a pal of the actor. “No doubt Brad will be calling in favours to stop these series getting made.”

Advertisement

But sources say there’s very little Brad can do to stop it, especially now his kids are almost all adults with their allegiances firmly in Angelina’s camp.

“The timing feels perfect,” adds the industry source. “Enough years have passed for it to feel nostalgic rather than clickbaity.”

If Angelina and Jen get their way and are involved in a production, their ex will have even more reason to feel fearful.

“Brad should be afraid, very afraid,” notes the source. “Both his ex-wives teaming up to ensure their side of the story is told will be shaking him to his core!”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.