Brad Pitt & Jen Aniston back together?!

It only took 20 years, but a showbiz insider has revealed Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been busy behind the scenes trying to find the perfect project for their big reunion – on screen, that is!

The insider spills that Hollywood director David Fincher has been trying to cast Brad and Jen together ever since Brad’s split from Angelina Jolie back in 2016.

Brad Pitt and Eva Chow pose with honoree David Fincher during a celebratory evening. (Credit: Getty Images)

“It’s only a matter of time before this happens,” the source tells Woman’s Day. “They had a blast doing the virtual charity table read of [the 1982 film] Fast Times At Ridgemont High [in 2020] and have been trying to find the right project since then. Jen nearly had Sandra Bullock’s role in Bullet Train in 2022 but her schedule wouldn’t allow it.”

David, 63, had plenty of time to bend Brad’s ear about reuniting with his ex on the set of Quentin Tarantino’s The Adventures Of Cliff Booth, the sequel to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which the pair recently wrapped filming on.

A FRESH START

It’s no doubt helped David’s case that there’s been a lot of water under the bridge since Brad and Jen’s 2005 split, and his subsequent romance, marriage and divorce from fellow A-lister Angelina Jolie, 50.

“She and Brad have a wonderful friendship now. As soon as he was free of Angelina he put Jen’s name back on [Hollywood production company] Plan B’s list of founders. He knows he owes Jen, and unlike Angelina she’s done nothing to embarrass or humiliate him when she had every reason to do so. It’s also in Brad’s best interest to be on good terms with at least one of his ex-wives!”

And as for Jen’s camp, sources say they’re keen on the idea, too.

“All her friends are relieved Jen’s leaning on Brad again,” the insider tells Woman’s Day. “The timing is perfect as everyone’s worried about her relationship with Jim.”

According to the source, her inner circle are side-eyeing the 57-year-old Friends star’s new man, Hollywood hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, who she’s been dating for a year.

Jim’s been talking up his romance with Jen on US breakfast TV. (Credit: Getty Images)

The 50-year-old wellness coach hit the headlines last month when it emerged that he fell behind on fees for his New York City apartment in 2017 and again in 2024 to the tune of nearly $50,000, before putting the $2.1 million apartment on the market in late January.

“Since it came out that he’s dangerously careless when it comes to money, even Jen’s starting to back off a bit,” says the insider. “Who doesn’t pay their HOA [Homeowners Association] fees? It’s very likely she’s looking for a way out, and it’s only natural that she turn to Brad to help her through another tough time.”

JUST LIKE OLD TIMES?

While 62-year-old Brad’s been dating Swiss-born jewellery executive Ines de Ramon, 33, since 2022, friends say Brad and Jen will always have an unbreakable bond.

Brad is dating Ines off screen but David is keen to see him on screen with Jen. (Credit: Getty Images)

“Brad and Jen love being back in touch,” says the source. “It gives them both a baseline to who they once were before their crazy Hollywood lives took over.”

“We’re buddies,” Jen’s gushed of her ex, who she’s admitted is “fun” to work with.

Meanwhile, Brad’s admitted his relationship with his first wife is “an important” one that he values “greatly”.

But Brad’s a busy boy! “With 14 projects currently in various stages of development, he and Jen better pounce on a script – and get something in the diary, stat! “

