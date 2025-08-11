Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
All the contestants who have made it through the blind auditions on The Voice Australia 2025 so far

Who will take the crown this year?
One of Australia’s favourite reality television shows, The Voice Australia, is officially back for 2025.

This year, three new coaches have joined Kate Miller-Heidke in the iconic red chairs: Ronan Keating, Melanie C and Richard Marx.

The show has only just kicked off, but the coaches have already been amazed by this year’s level of talent, not holding back from hitting their buzzers and fighting for their favourite singers to join their teams.

Below, we’ve listed the contestants who have made it through the blind auditions on The Voice Australia 2025!

Brenton Kneen

Team Kate

Brenton Kneen, a 33-year-old from Cooroibah, Queensland, joined Team Kate on The Voice 2025.

Charlie O’Derry

Team Kate

17-year-old Charlie O’Derry from Port Macquarie in New South Wales is also on Team Kate Miller-Heidke.

Jakamo Sharpe

Team Richard

Joining Team Richard Marx is 25-year-old Jakamo Sharpe from Melbourne, Victoria.

Amber Scates

Team Kate

Amber Scates, 25, from Melbourne, Victoria has also joined Team Kate.

Cassie Henderson

Team Melanie

26-year-old Cassie Henderson from Christchurch, New Zealand, was the first person to join Team Melanie C.

Bianka Jakovljevic

Team Richard

16-year-old Bianka Jakovljevic from Sydney, New South Wales, is on Team Richard on The Voice this year.

