All the contestants who have made it through the blind auditions on The Voice Australia 2025 so far

One of Australia’s favourite reality television shows, The Voice Australia, is officially back for 2025.

This year, three new coaches have joined Kate Miller-Heidke in the iconic red chairs: Ronan Keating, Melanie C and Richard Marx.

The show has only just kicked off, but the coaches have already been amazed by this year’s level of talent, not holding back from hitting their buzzers and fighting for their favourite singers to join their teams.

Below, we’ve listed the contestants who have made it through the blind auditions on The Voice Australia 2025!

