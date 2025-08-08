Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Home Entertainment The Voice

Everything to know about the 2025 season of The Voice Australia

New contestants and new coaches!
Since it first hit screens in 2012, The Voice Australia has become one of the nation’s favourite reality television shows.

We’ve been introduced to numerous experts and beloved music legends over the years. And in 2025, we’ll be seeing new coaches gracing the iconic red chairs.

Here’s everything to know about the new season!

(Credit: Seven)

What date does The Voice Australia 2025 start?

The 2025 season of The Voice finally returns to our screens on Sunday, 10 August at 7pm.

You can catch all the action, hosted by Sonia Kruger, on Channel Seven and 7+.

Who are the judges for The Voice Australia 2025?

Kate Miller-Heidke is the only returning coach from the previous season, and she’ll be joined by three fresh faces in 2025.

Former coach Ronan Keating will be back for the first time since 2016, while former The Voice Kids UK coach Melanie C and American singer-songwriter Richard Marx complete the coaching panel.

We can’t wait to see who will coach their way to victory this year!

(Credit: Seven)

What is the schedule for The Voice 2025?

The Voice Australia blind auditions kick off on Sunday, 10 August and will run for several weeks. The blind auditions will be followed by the battle rounds and then the live performances.

While specific dates for each round haven’t been officially announced yet, based on previous seasons, viewers can expect the battle rounds to begin in September, followed by the knockout rounds and live finals later in the year.

What does the winner of The Voice Australia get?

The winner of The Voice Australia in 2025 will receive A$100,000 and an artist development package with access to a recording studio in Alexandria, Sydney. 

This is a change from previous years, when winners received a recording contract with a music label such as Universal Music or EMI.

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer working across Woman’s Day and TV WEEK at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has also written for Now To Love and WHO Magazine, and previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. In her current role, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, must-read books, shopping content and news about both the British and international royal families.

