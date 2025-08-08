Everything to know about the 2025 season of The Voice Australia

Since it first hit screens in 2012, The Voice Australia has become one of the nation’s favourite reality television shows.

We’ve been introduced to numerous experts and beloved music legends over the years. And in 2025, we’ll be seeing new coaches gracing the iconic red chairs.

Here’s everything to know about the new season!

The 2025 season of The Voice finally returns to our screens on Sunday, 10 August at 7pm.

You can catch all the action, hosted by Sonia Kruger, on Channel Seven and 7+.

Who are the judges for The Voice Australia 2025?

Kate Miller-Heidke is the only returning coach from the previous season, and she’ll be joined by three fresh faces in 2025.

Former coach Ronan Keating will be back for the first time since 2016, while former The Voice Kids UK coach Melanie C and American singer-songwriter Richard Marx complete the coaching panel.

We can’t wait to see who will coach their way to victory this year!

What is the schedule for The Voice 2025?

The Voice Australia blind auditions kick off on Sunday, 10 August and will run for several weeks. The blind auditions will be followed by the battle rounds and then the live performances.

While specific dates for each round haven’t been officially announced yet, based on previous seasons, viewers can expect the battle rounds to begin in September, followed by the knockout rounds and live finals later in the year.

What does the winner of The Voice Australia get?

The winner of The Voice Australia in 2025 will receive A$100,000 and an artist development package with access to a recording studio in Alexandria, Sydney.

This is a change from previous years, when winners received a recording contract with a music label such as Universal Music or EMI.

