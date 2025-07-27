Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Sonia Kruger on love, loss and why she’ll outsource her next Logies speech!

'He sees the real me'
Loading the player...

Sonia Kruger, the hostess with the mostest, is up for another TV WEEK Gold Logie this year. However, when she reflects on winning the award in 2023, she recalls the moment as bittersweet.

“I wish my dad could have been alive to see that happen,” Sonia, 59, tells TV WEEK. “He loved the world of television. In our family he was the star, the entertainer – he had this huge circle of friends and he made everyone laugh. When he got sick, Bert Newton sent me a message saying: ‘Tell your dad that I hope he gets better soon.’ I remember reading it to Dad in the hospital and he was just blown away by it.”

Sonia plays with the antennae on top of a tower of old TV's and sound equipment. She is smiling in a white fitted sleeveless gown. Blonde hair is out and waved. She is against a bright blue backdrop.
Sonia has been on our screens for over 30 years.

Sonia’s father, Adrian, died in 2015 after a long battle with his health, and with “a glint in his eye until the very end”. Sonia has embodied his free spirit and applies that ethos to her day-to-day life.

“The thing about Dad is that he was very young at heart,” she says with  a smile. “That’s why I joke and am perennially immature. We’re not here forever, so you might as well just enjoy life while you’re here.”

Sonia has hosted Big Brother Australia, Dancing With The Stars and The Voice, and enjoyed a successful career that’s lasted over 25 years – something she credits to some of the amazing mentors she’s had during that time.

“When I first started out, Peter Meakin [former News Director] was a great mentor to me,” Sonia gushes. “David Leckie [former commercial TV boss] was another. I’ve also had incredible executive producers that I’ve worked with, like Peter Beck and Karen Green from Dancing With The Stars and Chloe Baker on The Voice.

Sonia and her daughter pictured in the foyer of a beautiful home. Sonia wears a white short sleeved turtle neck and cream pants with her hair outand her daughter is in a white shirt and pants.
Sonia with daughter Maggie. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’ve been so lucky. Half the battle is finding like-minded people – and I’ve been able to work with people who have given me the freedom to be a little bit naughty and a little bit fearless.”

Her career has also given her flexibility to spend quality time with her daughter, Maggie, 10, who changed Sonia’s whole life when she was born in 2015.

“Having a kid changes absolutely everything,” Sonia explains. “You start  to see the world through their eyes, and you want the world to be a better place for them. You want to maintain that innocence for as long as you can.”

Sonia’s daughter doesn’t comprehend her mother’s fame, simply thinking she’s the most popular woman in Sydney because people approach whenever they’re out and about.

Sonia Kruger in a long white sleeveless fitted gown smiling holding an old school TV with her blonde hair waved and arms outstretched to the left.
“People have given me the freedom to be a little naughty”
“People will come up and talk to me in the street and Maggie thought I just knew all these people,” she says in disbelief. “I would have to explain I don’t really know that person, but maybe they watched The Voice or Dancing With The Stars.

“Now she understands that they want to come and have a chat. That says it all for me: the dream is to be the person people feel they can hang out with at a barbecue and be comfortable to have  a laugh with – that’s my whole drive.”

Another person who has changed Sonia’s life for the better is her partner, Craig McPherson. Until recently, Craig was Head of News and Current Affairs at Channel Seven.

“He sees the real me,” she reveals. “Craig is this serious news and public affairs guy, and I’m this razzle-dazzle, fluffy, entertainment person. They’re very opposite things when you think about it – but it works.”

Dr Chris Brown in a blue blazer and suit. Sonia in a stunning one shoulder green gown with a slit. They appear smiling on the DWTS stage.
Dr Chris Brown is Sonia’s co-host on DWTS. (Credit: CH7)

It’s her glamorous, fun, infectious energy that Australian viewers love seeing on their screens that makes Sonia an industry and fan favourite alike.

“The viewing public loves something that’s slightly flawed,” Sonia explains. “Anything too perfect is a little bit boring. So I bring the mistakes, and I think that’s what they like!”

And – bearing in mind the controversial Gold Logie acceptance speech that landed her in hot water in 2023 – what speech will she make if she wins this year? That awkward joke is a mistake she won’t make twice, she says.

“It couldn’t possibly get worse,” Sonia admits, referencing the speech in which people thought she was ‘dissing’ fellow nominee Hamish Blake.

“I think I might get Shaun Micallef to write it [this year]. He’s a genius. I think I need to outsource those jobs to other people”

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

