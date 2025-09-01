Melanie C on the influence of the Spice Girls and a reunion in Australia

It’s hard to remember a time when the Spice Girls weren’t a presence in the music world. That’s not to say iconic musicians didn’t come before them… many did, and went on to become inspirations for the band. But, in the era of modern pop music, this five-piece girl band has had a stronghold on the world since the mid-1990s.

For Melanie C, ‘Sporty Spice’, the highlights include an enviable list of celebrity friendships, trips to exotic locations and a very memorable London Olympic Games in 2012. But her own standout moment is remarkably relatable…

The Beginnings of Girl Power

About 18 months before the Spice Girls – Melanie, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Victoria Adams (now Beckham) and Mel Brown – released their debut single, they were housemates.

As Mel recalls to TV WEEK, the band’s management team “had the foresight” to suggest the arrangement and it built the foundation for decades of success.

“We knew each other inside out because we had that time together,” Mel, 51, recalls. “It was incredibly smart and put us on this path.”

The Spice Girls (left to right) Melanie Brown “Scary Spice”, Melanie Chisholm “Sporty Spice”, Victoria Beckham “Posh Spice”, Geri Halliwell “Ginger Spice”, and Emma Bunton “Baby Spice”, found worldwide fame in the mid-nineties. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images)

With a shared vision, the bandmates put in the hard work. But navigating everyday life with four other room-mates wasn’t always easy. Particularly when it came to chores.

“I’m quite a tidy person, and we had a rota, but it’ll come as no surprise to you that certain members of the band shirked their responsibilities!” she laughs.

Understanding each other’s personalities, however, helped when their careers took off.

“I remember, especially with Emma because she was the youngest of us all, I would give her cuddles when she was missing her mum. Obviously, Mel and Geri were the most outspoken but, if there were times they were feeling a bit low, Victoria, Emma and myself would balance it out.”

Mel’s career has continued since with solo albums, presenting roles, a DJ, and as a coach on this season of The Voice Australia. (Credit: Peter Brew Bevan)

These acts of solidarity, based on friendship and a musical alignment over the years, were unknowingly inspiring a generation of women. Their debut single, “Wannabe” in 1996, didn’t just have a soft launch: it reached number one on the charts in over 30 countries. With “Spice Up Your Life”, their ‘Hai si ja’ high-kicked down the door and signalled the arrival of Girl Power.

Changing the Game

Almost 30 years later the lyrics still hold resonance with a new wave of fans and feminists, alike. Their music stormed the charts and their message – ‘chicas to the front’ – stormed the world.

“It was the most magical time,” Mel recalls of their beginnings. “We were full of ambition, but we didn’t know what was around the corner.”

It was soon afterwards that Mel met Ronan Keating, then singer of Irish boy band Boyzone and now her fellow judge on The Voice, during a tour of Germany.

“We reminisce all the time about those days,” Mel says of the ’90s music era, which Ronan describes as a “brilliant time for pop music”.

“I don’t think we realised how iconic those moments would become,” Mel adds.

The Spice Girls will celebrate 30 years of “Wannabe” in 2026. (Credit: Instagram)

By 1998, Mel had already released two albums with the Spice Girls, embarked on a world tour, and made her film debut in Spice World: The Movie. Then she released her first solo album, Northern Star, in 1999 – “I was only 25,” she recalls in disbelief.

It was a crazy time, she says, and one that could’ve been derailed if the bandmates didn’t hold true to their values. The fandom and speculation about their lives was intense, too.

“The tabloids in the UK were ruthless in the ’90s,” she says. “We’re the only five people in the world who know what it’s like to be a Spice Girl. We were young and vulnerable, and we did have a hard time. When you’re impressionable, you think someone’s opinion is what everyone thinks. But we had each other’s backs and we defended each other.”

Melanie C has found love with Australian model, Chris Dingwall.

Amid the fan attention and media scrutiny, the singer, who has been open about her battles with depression and an eating disorder, says they found solace in words of advice from superstars such as Lionel Richie and Annie Lennox.

“We were at an awards show in France; I think it was 1997, and Lionel gave us a bit of a dad talk about being careful, not spending beyond our means. I’ll never forget that.

“Then as the Spice Girls were changing things and opening doors for younger artists, Annie Lennox spoke to us about the industry, how male-dominated it was and to look out for each other.

“We became more than a pop band… the Spice Girls became a cultural thing and to meet those heroes was incredible.”

Family and finding her Voice

Mel, who is mum to teenager Scarlett, hopes to pass that sage advice to her own daughter and the artists on The Voice.

“Scarlett couldn’t have any other name: she’s fiery in nature,” Mel says with a smile. “But that’s what you want, right? They’re going to give the world hell!”

“It’s been a huge learning curve,” Mel says of joining the coaches on The Voice. (Credit: Channel Seven)

While she admits that social media adds an immense level of pressure for The Voice contestants, Mel can relate to their journey and passion.

“Everyone is incredibly gracious and takes on all the feedback, from vocal training to helping with nerves,” she says. “This is someone at the beginning of their career and the rest of us have been around a bit longer, but there’s still always something to learn.”

Working alongside fellow judges Ronan, Richard Marx and Kate Miller-Heidke has been a positive dynamic, even if things can get a little competitive between them.

“We spend a lot of time together and we’re happy to make fun of each other – and ourselves. Ronan is an old friend, I’ve worked with Richard before, so it was nice to be with him again, and meeting Kate has been lovely. We’re all different.”

Will there be a Spice Girls reunion tour?

Having spent a lot of time in Australia, Mel hopes to return to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Wannabe” in 2026. However, she’s keeping all the details under wraps.

“We’re always talking about the possibilities,” she says of the potential for a Spice Girls reunion. “Mel B and I are the most enthusiastic about getting back out on stage. “I’d love to come back – we’ve never played here live, so I hope we can.”

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday, 7.30pm on Channel Seven.

