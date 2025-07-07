Everything you need to know about Mel B’s star-studded wedding

Spice Girl Mel B was the picture of happiness as she emerged from St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Saturday a married woman, after exchanging vows with husband Rory McPhee in a lavish ceremony.

Kissing on the steps of the famed church – which was notably the location of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer’s 1981 nuptials – Mel, 50, and Rory, 37, couldn’t wipe the smiles from their faces as they gathered with their family to commemorate the occasion with some group photos.

(Credit: Getty)

But as the guests began filing out of the Cathedral, onlookers couldn’t help but notice that while there were some big names in attendance, there were also some rather notable absences.

Looking lovely in a baby pink dress and matching pillbox hat was Mel’s former Spice Girl’s bandmate Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice. The singer was accompanied by her husband, Jade Jones, and their son, Beau, 17.

Models Cara Delevingne and Daisy Lowe, and comedian Katherine Ryan were among the famous faces supporting Mel on her big day.

While fellow Spice Girls Victoria Beckham and Mel C were unable to attend due to prior commitments, they did publicly send their love to their friend.

“Congratulations @officalmelb and @rorymcphee on your special day! I couldn’t be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness!” Victoria posted to social media prior to the wedding, along with, “Sending you love @officalmelb @rorymcphee is a very lucky man!”

Victoria later added on Mel’s own post: “Congratulations!!!!! We hope you had an amazing day!!!! X kisses xxxxx.”

Mel C, who was busy performing in Sweden, also sent her best wishes to the newlyweds, writing: “So so happy for you both and beyond gutted I couldn’t be there. Excited to celebrate with you really soon. Yipee!”

(Credit: Getty)

Mel B’s former America’s Got Talent co-judge Heidi Klum sent her love, posting: “CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH. WISHING YOU LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE FOREVER.”

However, among all the celebrity well-wishes, it was impossible not to notice that Geri Halliwell-Horner was the only Spice Girl not to acknowledge her pal’s special day, her silence deafening.

The following day, Geri, 52, continued to remain silent as she played doting wife herself, joined by son Monty, eight, and daughter Bluebell, 19, to support her Red Bull Racing team principal and CEO husband Christian Horner at the F1 British Grand Prix.

For her third trip down the aisle, Mel opted for a stunning bespoke gown by British designer Josephine Scott, featuring a sheer illusion neckline embellished with pearls.

“Designing this gown for Mel was about capturing her fearless spirit and softness all in one look,” the designer told The Daily Mail. “She’s iconic, powerful, and radiant – and this dress had to be worthy of that. Every detail was chosen to honour her strength and sensuality, while celebrating the woman and the love story beneath the girl power.”

Groom Rory looked dapper in his traditional Scottish kilt, which honoured his heritage.

Mel’s children Phoenix, 26, Angel, 18, and Madison, 14, were all present.

