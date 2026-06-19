Weekly Horoscope: June 22 – 28, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects, Yasmin Boland has got you covered.

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Gemini

May 22 – June 21

There’s a New Moon in your sign so it’s time for you to decide what you want to create in your life in the coming 12 months. Send your wishes out to the universe. Then make a practical plan for how to achieve it all.

★ Do the woo-woo and the work, and you can have everything you desire.

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Cancer

June 22 – July 23

There are two quite different themes in your chart this week. On the one hand, it’s a great time for you spiritually, if you’ve been exploring that side of life. Start over if that’s what’s needed. Also, financially, things are definitely looking up.

★ May all your dreams come true!

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Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Monday’s New Moon is in your Wishing Zone, which means Monday night is the best time of the year for you to go outside and say your wishes out loud. Notice if you believe they can come true. If not, then work a bit harder on your self-belief.

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★ Wishes work!

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Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

There’s a New Moon in your Ambition Zone. So what do you want to achieve in the coming year? It could be professional or it could be just a way that you want to leave your mark on the world. Now’s the time to decide what you want and go for it.

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★ At least make a plan – then make sure you stick to it!

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Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Now is the time to step back and take a look at your life with a bit of perspective. Can you see that, despite all the ups and downs, overall you’re finally headed in the right direction?

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★ This might not be the easiest time ever, but it’s a very powerful period for you.

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Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

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The planet of craziness, Uranus, is currently sitting in your Money Zone. That means your finances might be a little bit unpredictable right now, but they could also be surprisingly amazing. Especially if you make a wish on Monday night about them.

★ Wish for a situation you can honestly believe in.

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Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

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The New Moon in your Love Zone this week marks the start of a new seven-year cycle. Release people who drag you down or make you feel trapped. You need someone who loves your free spirit. Change is out there.

★ Single? You could meet someone unlike anyone else you’ve everbeen with.

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Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

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Use this week’s New Moon to decide how you want your life to run over the next 12 months. Make a life goals list. Think about the daily routines you want for yourself this coming year. What are you going to do for your wellbeing?

★ Don’t skimp on the details.

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Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

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A fresh romantic chapter begins for you this week as the New Moon lights up your House of Love, Pleasure and Passion. Attached? It’s time to reconnect and bring the spark back. Single? Be honest about what you want.

★ The universe responds to the story you keep telling yourself.

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Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Home, family and emotional foundations are shifting now as the New Moon and Uranus shake up your Home Zone. Stay flexible. Meanwhile, loving and abundant Venus is helping to smooth daily life, work and wellbeing.

★ Small acts of care and getting organised will work wonders.

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Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

If you want to improve your love life this week, start by changing the way you think about it and about yourself. Your thoughts are especially powerful now. This could turn into one of the most romantic or fun phases you’ve had in ages. Attached? Reconnect.

★ Love could surprise you now.

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Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

You’re entering a new period where you can change the trajectory of your finances. This is a great week to make a 12-month money plan or at least ask the universe to help you out! Your personal life is about to improve as well.

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★ This is a potentially great week, so make the most of it.

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Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

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