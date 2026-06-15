‘As tough as they come’: Mark Beretta tells of family struggle amid romance update

It’s been six months since Sunrise sports presenter Mark Beretta stepped away from morning TV after the loss of his beloved father made him “see the world a little differently”.

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The 59-year-old’s dad, David, died in September 2025 after a courageous battle with cancer – and amid the heartache Mark not only resigned from his role, but he went public with his relationship with former Tank Squadron Commander Renata Hickson too.

Today, life post-Sunrise is looking positive for the former Channel Seven star.

Mark is still happily dating the woman he’s credited for being “right by his side” when he has needed support the most – and describes Renata as an “amazing person”.

Mark and Renata are still going strong. (Credit: Instagram/markberetta)

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“I’m in awe of her all the time,” the star admitted in a new interview with Daily Mail. “She has a law degree and has served overseas in the Middle East on numerous deployments. I think she’s an amazing Australian and I just love our time together.”

But while Mark is happier than ever in his personal life, there’s a family struggle he’s negotiating too.

The star’s mum, Joan, has been battling stage four ovarian cancer for the last six years – and while a change in working commitments has allowed him to spend precious time with her at her home in Geelong, Vic, Mark knows difficulties lie ahead.

“Her oncologist calls her ‘the miracle’,” Mark said of his mum. “She’s going OK. Her cancer is not good – but she’s as tough as they come, and she keeps fighting.

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“We treasure every day with her now and just don’t look too far ahead.”

Mark with his beloved mum, Joan. (Credit: Instagram/markberetta)

While Mark previously told Woman’s Day that he still wakes up at “silly, silly hours in the morning” – even after quitting morning TV – in recent months he’s put those early starts to good use by jumping on his bike and going for a ride.

It meant Mark and Renata were able to successfully complete this year’s Tour De Cure Signature Tour, a gruelling 1,400km bike ride from Canberra to Hobart that raised vital funds for cancer research, prevention programs and support projects.

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The couple were part of a team that raised more than $103,000 for the cause – and Mark is determined to keep raising funds in future.

“It’s been really personal, and for that reason I can’t stop, so I’ll keep going until they can’t lift me on the bike anymore,” the star told Daily Mail.

“It just makes sense, and now I ride as a tribute to Dad, and to help raise funds so other people don’t go through what he did.

“[I also ride] to help raise funds to keep the research going to help Mum, so it’s pretty motivational.”

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Life is different for Mark Beretta post-Sunrise. (Credit: Instagram/markberetta)

The star has previously credited Renata for helping him navigate difficult times.

“When I’ve needed someone you’ve been right by my side,” he told his girlfriend in a post shared to Instagram in December 2025.

“Unwavering support. In awe of your incredible achievements, your resilience, and the kindness you bring to the world. Thank you.”

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