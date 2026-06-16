Keith Urban’s secret tattoo for Nicole Kidman: ‘He has big regrets!’

As the chance of a reconciliation between Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban fades by the day, the country crooner has reportedly taken drastic action to grab the attention of his ex!

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Attending the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas last month, Keith, 58, was seen proudly showing off his various tattoos on the red carpet, and one in particular gained more attention than the rest.

Keith has multiple tattoos dedicated to Nicole, which he’s yet to remove! (Credit: Mega)

Splayed out on each finger on his left hand is the word “Mary”, which many fans would know is Nicole’s middle name. While her initials, “NMK”, were clearly displayed proudly across his inner right wrist, as was the word “Babygirl”, a nod to Nic’s 2024 erotic thriller, which is etched across his neck.

SECRETS IN THE SLEEVE

“There’s rolling up your sleeves for work and there’s rolling up your sleeves to make sure your ex knows you haven’t removed her tattoos,” a source tells Woman’s Day of Keith’s brazen move.

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“After years of being discreet about his tattoos, it’s revealing that since his divorce Keith has put them on full display. There have even been rumours that he’s recently touched up the tattoos that were dedicated to Nicole.

“It certainly confirms what a growing number of friends say, in that he has big regrets over this divorce and he’d take her back in a moment if she would have him.”

STRUGGLING PRIVATELY

The source notes that while Nicole, 58, “is very aware” of Keith’s blatant signals, “she’s not going to go back to him”.

“It’s probably why she seems to be avoiding him,” adds the spy. “But it’s not making this situation with his girls any better. And it’s not like Keith is going to disappear quietly.”

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Nicole is reportedly aware Keith wants her back. (Credit: Getty)

One major question following the couple’s divorce is what will happen with the custody of their girls, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15? Keith is said to be struggling privately with being unable to see them as much as he’d like.

And while Nicole appears to be relishing her revenge era – just last month she attended the Met Gala looking better than ever and walking triumphantly hand in hand with her eldest – she shares no ill will against Keith, and knows “it’s long overdue to make peace with her ex”.

NO INTEREST

“She’s got the message loud and clear with his tattoos and big reunion dreams, and she needs to clear the air soon,” says our sleuth. “She’s worried about how this is affecting Sunday and Faith, and the attention they’re both getting now they’re almost adults, Nicole’s beginning to see the value of having their father around.

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Nicole “is very aware” of Keith’s blatant signals. (Credit: Getty)

“She has no interest in getting back with Keith, but she wants him as a functioning dad to their girls. She’s thinking about a friendly sit-down with him to go through her concerns.”

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