The real reason Nicole Kidman skipped her divorce hearing 

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban might be officially divorced, but Nicole was noticeably missing from the divorce hearing.

On Tuesday, Judge Stephanie J Williams issued an order dissolving the marriage of the country music singer and Hollywood actress during a hearing in Nashville, Tennessee.

“There exist such irreconcilable differences between the parties that would render continuation of the marriage impractical and impossible,” the judge wrote in her filing.

Keith and Nicole, both 58, waived their right to be present at the hearing after Nicole officially filed for divorce in September last year.

It’s now been revealed that Nicole was travelling back to Nashville while the hearing was on, after spending Christmas in Australia with the couple’s two daughters — Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

The Australian trip marked the first time the Babygirl star and her teenage daughters have spent the Christmas and New Year period in the country without Keith.

Late last year, an insider revealed to PEOPLE that Nicole wanted to spend quality time with her family after a rocky few months since the split was made public.

“Nicole and the girls are in Australia for Christmas. This is all she wanted after a tumultuous fall,” a source told the publication.

“She just wanted to celebrate Christmas at home. She’s very excited.”

On Christmas Eve, the Big Little Lies star was spotted heading to a Christmas party in Sydney, before attending Christmas morning mass at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lavender Bay.

Like many of her fellow Aussies, Nicole and the girls rang in the New Year by watching the fireworks over Sydney Harbour.

She later posted a photo from the night on her Instagram stories with the caption, “Looking forward into 2026”.

On Sunday, Nicole was all smiles when she was spotted in the international departure lounge at Sydney Airport as they prepared to board their flight back to Nashville.

In November, during an interview with Wicked star Ariana Grande for Interview Magazine, Nicole said she was “hanging in there” since the split.

Elsewhere in the same interview, Nicole reflected on how much her daughters have influenced the joy she takes in storytelling. Recalling an outing to see the film Wicked together in Nashville, she described booking out an entire row so they could enjoy the experience as a family.

“When I saw Wicked with my girls, we actually booked out the whole row here in Nashville,” she said, adding that the excitement in the cinema was “really, really fun” and something they all needed.

The Oscar-winner filed for the divorce from the Grammy-winner on September 30 last year, citing “irreconcilable differences” and asking to be the “primary residential parent” to their two daughters.

