Nicole Kidman’s $646 million net worth at risk amid divorce from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman isn’t just one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors; she’s also one of its richest.

With decades of blockbuster films, Emmy-winning TV projects, and lucrative brand deals under her belt, the Australian star has amassed an estimated net worth of AU$646 million.

But now, as her 19-year marriage to country singer Keith Urban comes to an end, all eyes are on what could happen to her fortune.

What is Nicole Kidman’s net worth in 2025?

According to multiple reports, Nicole’s fortune sits at around AU$646 million, while Keith’s is worth approximately AU$196 million. Together, they have built an empire worth close to AU$862 million.

Nicole has long been one of the highest-paid women in Hollywood. In 2024, Forbes named her the world’s highest-paid actress after she earned AU$41 million in a single year.

That staggering payday came from a mix of feature films, prestige TV miniseries, and endorsements. For shows like Big Little Lies and The Undoing, she reportedly earned more than AU$1.6 million per episode.

How did Nicole Kidman build her fortune?

Nicole’s career began in Australia, but her breakout role came in 1989’s Dead Calm, which catapulted her onto the international stage. She quickly became a household name after starring alongside then-husband Tom Cruise in Days of Thunder.

Over the years, she has taken on nearly 100 acting roles, winning an Academy Award for The Hours and Emmys for Big Little Lies.

Her success extends beyond acting. In 2010, she launched her own production company, Blossom Films, which has backed several of the TV shows she stars in.

She has also signed high-profile brand partnerships, including a viral AMC Theatres campaign and her current role as Global Brand Ambassador for luxury beauty house Clé de Peau Beauté.

In September news broke that the couple had split. (Credit: Getty)

What properties do Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban own?

Real estate has been a major part of Nicole and Keith’s wealth. Over nearly two decades together, they have built a global property portfolio that includes a Nashville mansion with a pool, tennis court, and private theatre valued at AU$8.9 million; a Chelsea duplex penthouse in New York City, purchased for AU$24.8 million; and a Southern Highlands farm in New South Wales, worth AU$10.8 million.

They also famously invested more than AU$45.5 million in multiple apartments in Sydney’s luxury Latitude building, including two penthouses. Their properties stretch across Australia and the US, with at least 11 known homes purchased since they tied the knot in 2006.

What’s in their prenup?

Nicole and Keith reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement with some unusual clauses. According to multiple reports, the most infamous detail is a so-called “cocaine clause” that required Nicole to pay Keith AU$1.56 million for every year they were married, provided he stayed sober. Keith has since spoken openly about his past struggles with addiction and credited Nicole with helping him through rehab in the early years of their relationship.

How will the divorce affect Nicole Kidman’s net worth?

Divorce filings obtained by The New York Post reveal that Nicole is seeking to be the “primary residential parent” of their daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14. The paperwork shows the couple has already agreed to waive spousal and child support, with both parties keeping their individual assets.

Still, the division of marital property could prove complicated. Divorce lawyers suggest that under Tennessee’s no-fault divorce laws, assets acquired during the marriage could be split evenly.

Did Nicole Kidman lose money in her divorce from Tom Cruise?

This isn’t the first time Nicole has faced financial upheaval in her personal life. She divorced Tom Cruise in 2001 after more than a decade together.

While the exact terms were kept private, Reuters reported at the time that they divided a fortune estimated at AU$602 million, with Nicole receiving several properties, including a Los Angeles mansion and a Sydney home.

What is Nicole Kidman’s net worth today?

Even as speculation swirls around her split from Keith, Nicole remains firmly in the league of Hollywood’s wealthiest stars. With her career stronger than ever, a thriving production company, and endorsement deals still pouring in, her fortune is estimated at AU$646 million. While divorce may force her to divide some marital assets, Nicole’s position as one of the world’s most bankable actors isn’t going anywhere.

