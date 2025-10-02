Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
From Tom Cruise to Keith Urban: A recap of Nicole Kidman’s relationship history

The Aussie actress recently became single.
Nicole Kidman has lived much of her life in the spotlight, and that includes her love life. 

Over the years, she’s been linked to some of Hollywood’s biggest names, was in a highly publicised marriage with Tom Cruise, and spent nearly two decades with country star Keith Urban. 

But in a surprising turn, 2025 brought news of her split from Keith, marking the end of one of showbiz’s seemingly most solid relationships. 

Here’s a look at the highs and lows of Nicole Kidman’s relationship history.

Tom Burlinson

1986 – 1989

Nicole Kidman reportedly dated her Windrider co-star Tom Burlinson after meeting on set in 1986.

The pair went on to date for three years.

Marcus Graham

1980s

Following her split from Tom Burlinson, Nicole was briefly linked to E Street heartthrob Marcus Graham – though their romance was short lived as the Aussie actress soon met and fell in love with another co-star…

Tom Cruise

1990 – 2001

That co-star was Tom Cruise, whom she met on the set of the 1990 film Days of Thunder.

The pair quickly hit it off and tied the knot that year, and were married for more than a decade.

Over the course of their marriage, Nicole and Tom adopted two children together: daughter Isabella Jane and son Connor Anthony.

Nicole and Tom ultimately called it quits in 2001, with Tom filing for divorce and citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Lenny Kravitz

2003 – 2004

After her divorce, Nicole Kidman went on to date musician Lenny Kravitz from 2003 to 2004- and the pair were even engaged before they called it quits.

Her ex-husband Tom Cruise was actually the one to reveal the news about the couple’s relationship, which he confirmed during a TV interview with Larry King.

Years later, Nicole worked with Lenny’s daughter Zoe Kravitz on Big Little Lies!

Keith Urban

2005 – 2025

Nicole Kidman met her future husband Keith Urban in 2005 at the annual G’Day LA gala. The pair exchanged phone numbers, but Keith didn’t call for four months as he “wasn’t in a very healthy place” at the time.

“I’d never have thought she’d see anything in a guy like me,” he admitted to Interview in 2018.

“But at some point I plucked up the courage to call those numbers and she answered, and we started talking and we talked and talked and talked and talked and it was effortless.”

In June 2006, a year after they met, Nicole and Keith tied the knot at St. Patrick’s Estate in Manly.

Over the course of their relationship, the pair welcomed two daughters together: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

But after 19 years of marriage, reports emerged that the Aussie golden couple had split, with Nicole signing divorce papers on 30 September 2025.

