Tom Cruise is developing a sequel to the classic 1990 blockbuster Days of Thunder.

Advertisement

The original Days of Thunder was directed by Tony Scott and stars Tom Cruise as Cole Trickle, a hot-headed rookie stock car driver who joins NASCAR and must overcome personal and professional challenges to achieve success.

The action flick was also the project that introduced Tom to Nicole Kidman, who played his love interest in the film. The pair began a romantic relationship and were married for 11 years before filing for divorce in 2001. They also went on to co-star in Far and Away and Eyes Wide Shut.

Here’s everything we know about the Days of Thunder sequel so far.

(Credit: Paramount Pictures)

Advertisement

WHO IS MAKING THE DAYS OF THUNDER SEQUEL?

Last year, Deadline reported that Paramount Pictures was in talks with Tom to bring back Cole Trickle for a sequel, over 35 years on from the release of the original film.

In May, while appearing on The Today Show, Tom said they were “thinking and talking about what could we do and what’s possible” in regards to making the sequel.

And in June, Jerry Bruckheimer, who co-produced F1:The Movie, confirmed he’s working with the Hollywood action star on the film.

“There’s always new technologies, new ways to do things, to see things,” he said to ET on the F1 red carpet. “And Tom is such a great individual to come up with phenomenal ideas. So we’ll have something really exciting for an audience once we pull it together.”

Advertisement

The news comes three years after the Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick smashed box office records around the world.

WHO ELSE IS JOINING THE CAST OF THE DAYS OF THUNDER SEQUEL?

While Nicole Kidman played Tom’s love interest in the first film, it’s unlikely that she’ll return for the sequel given their relationship history.

The original film also starred Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), John C. Reilly (Step Brothers), Robert Duvall (The Godfather) and Randy Quaid (National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation), so we might see them return for the sequel.

Plus, perhaps we’re in for a Brad Pitt cameo given Tom and Brad’s reunion on the F1 red carpet.

Advertisement

(Credit: Paramount Pictures)

While speaking to GQ Magazine earlier this year, F1 director Joseph Kosinki said his dream for a sequel to his Brad Pitt-racing drama is to actually bring in Tom Cruise for a Days of Thunder crossover.

“Well, right now, it’d be Cole Trickle, who was [Cruise’s] ‘Days of Thunder’ character, we find out that he and [Brad Pitt’s] Sonny Hayes have a past,” he told the publication. “They were rivals at some point, maybe crossed paths… I heard about this epic go-kart battle on Interview With a Vampire that Brad and Tom had, and who wouldn’t pay to see those two go head-to-head on the track?”

WHEN WILL THE DAYS OF THUNDER SEQUEL BE RELEASED?

Production on the film is still in early stages so we wouldn’t expect it to hit cinemas until at least 2027.

Advertisement

WHERE TO WATCH DAYS OF THUNDER IN AUSTRALIA

The original film is currently available for streaming on Stan, Paramount Plus and Prime Video.

Stream Days of Thunder on Paramount Plus from $6.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe now.

Stream Days of Thunder on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial. Subscribe now.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.