Nicole Kidman could sell her dream journals for $120 million!

Nicole Kidman had no idea what she was going to start when she casually mentioned in an interview last week that she regularly wakes up at 3am and writes down her thoughts and any dreams she remembers.

The revelations, although seemingly innocuous, have ignited a publishing firestorm as insiders confirm her team “have been inundated from publishing houses begging for the rights”.

Publishers are keen to sign anything Nicole pens. (Credit: Instagram)

SECRET WRITING

Speaking at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival last week, where she was receiving the Kering Women in Motion Award, the 57-year-old Oscar-winning actress and producer admitted to a growing volume

of written material, thanks to secret 3am writing sessions.

“I write stuff down a lot,” she told attendees. “I do it secretly – a 3am writing session for me. I wake up and I write something, be it a dream or something circulating in my head and my life and my heart at that time.

“It’s a very ripe time for things to happen because you’re in that slightly removed from reality state. Your dreams and your psyche are very present and very there.”

Friends say the revelation has lit up her phone with calls from directors, publishers, producers and editors all over the world, with offers that have already eclipsed the $100 million deal secured by Barack and Michelle Obama in 2017 for their memoirs.

“The rights to Nicole’s diary, her thoughts, musings and especially her dreams would break records,” says an exclusive insider.

“This is a book that no one thought would ever happen because Nicole’s always been against it, but the fact she already has reams of material has set the cat among the pigeons.”

Nicole might write about her divorce…… (Credit: AAP).

BIDDING WAR

“Everyone wants a piece of this and the numbers will easily reach the $120 million mark.”

“Nicole’s been a target for publishing houses for decades and now she’s going to spark a global bidding war for something she’s not even thought about selling.”

While Nicole would never sell the diary in its raw form, publishers are gearing up for a fierce bidding war, captivated by her untapped literary potential.

“Nicole’s a frustrated creative,” add the insider.

“She talks about scripts and various books she’s working on all the time. She’s an ‘all-rounder’ because she can sing too, but she’s often boxed in by her career. It’s why she’s always pushing herself.”

……and the children she shares with Tom Cruise. (Credit: Getty)

DREAM DIARY

“It will be tough for publishers to take no for an answer as Nicole’s dream diary could morph into a memoir, a novel or even a screenplay or short film.

“Nicole may have said in the past she has no interest in writing her own story, but she’s also big enough to add that you never say never and with the right offer, it could be hard to turn down!”

Keith warned Nic off a singing career. (Credit: Getty)

KEITH BANS NICOLE’S MUSIC CAREER!

After earning rave reviews for her singing in Moulin Rouge! and her Somethin’ Stupid duet with Robbie Williams, back in 2015 Nicole Kidman was seriously talking to husband Keith Urban about recording her own album in his home studio.

However sources say it was the country crooner himself who talked Nic out of it.

“Keith basically took her around Nashville to see the street buskers and coffee shop performers who were struggling, despite some having more talent than Keith,” says a pal.

“It was a wake-up for Nicole, who realised just how lucky she is. She doesn’t want to take away airtime for real musical talent.”

