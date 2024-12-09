Who is Robbie Williams’ wife? Meet Ayda Field

Iconic Angels singer, Robbie Williams first met American actress Ayda Field, on set of a UFO documentary that Robbie was working on.

Their romance began with Robbie standing up Ayda on their first date, but all was forgiven and the pair began to date.

Fast forward 18 years, and the couple are happily married with four children.

WHO IS AYDA FIELD?

(Credit: Getty)

Ayda Field, 45, is not just the wife of Robbie Williams, but is also a talented actress having appeared in Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Back to You and Loose Women, to name a few of her hits.

After graduating from Harvard-Westlake in 1997, Ayda initially studied law and accountancy. After her studies, she found herself in the world of the arts and made her acting debut at the age of 21 in the TV show, City Girls and then landed a role in the US soap, Days of Our Lives.

In 2018, Ayda became an X Factor judge on the British version alongside her husband, then later left the show together in 2019.

HOW DID ROBBIE AND AYDA MEET?

(Credit: Getty)

The pair met on a blind date in 2006 and saw each other on and off for some time.

After about a year the couple were back together and got married in the backyard of their Los Angeles home on August 7, 2010.

DO ROBBIE AND AYDA HAVE CHILDREN?

Welcoming their first daughter Teddy in 2012, the pair then had their son Charlie in 2014, daughter Coco in 2018 and son Beau in 2020.

Their two youngest children were via surrogate whilst Ayda carried Teddy and Charlie.

When asked about first becoming a father, Robbie commented to The Daily Mail, “You know, I did the sex, drugs and rock and roll for the longest time, and it’s a lot of fun. But then a child turns up and you go, Right, I’m a grown up now.”

WHERE DO ROBBIE WILLIAMS AND AYDA LIVE?

Robbie and his family live in a mansion in West London. The building is a multi-million pound mansion in the Holland Park area of Kensington and is valued at around $35 million.

Earlier this year they sold their Los Angeles mansion for $65 million, which boasted 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a pool and tennis court and a 15-car garage.

