British pop megastar Robbie Williams, has opened up on his love for Aussies at the recent premiere for his biopic, Better Man.

Advertisement

Appearing at the premiere in London yesterday, the iconic Angels singer, shared some words about his love for Australia.

When asked in his recent interview with News.com on why Australia is so special to him, Robbie said, “Because they (Australians) allow me to be me, and they embrace the me that I am.”

(Credit: Getty)

Robbie went on to explain how he can be a ‘tough sell’ outside of the UK, “But in Australia, I’m just like ‘Aussie Robbie Williams’, I’m one of them. I’m one of you.”

Advertisement

The star’s most recent tour to Australia was in November 2023, with fans going wild as he took to the stage.

Celebrating 25 years of hits, Robbie entertained at A Day on the Green, playing for audiences at Queensland’s Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton; Geelong’s Mt Duneed Estate on Victoria’s Surf Coast; and Swan Valley at WA’s Nikola Estate.

“Australasia is one of my favourite places in the world to tour; I feel so at home there and hugely appreciate the warm, loving welcome I always receive. I can’t wait to do these shows in 2023 and spend some time with my fans,” said Robbie.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Fans are hoping Robbie will grace us with his presence for a 2025 visit, but for now, we can enjoy the singer on the big screens with his movie, Better Man set to premiere in Australia on Boxing Day, December 26.

The film, directed and co-written by fellow Australian Michael Gracey, showcases Robbie played as a CGI chimpanzee, unusual right?

But the story behind this unique casting, is actually due to Robbie’s belief that he is a performing monkey while on stage.

On the release of his new movie we are all sure fans will see a new side of Robbie never before seen.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use