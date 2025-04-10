Robbie Williams has opened up about his ongoing mental health battle, one of which he thought he had come through the other side of.

Beyond his bold stage presence, the 51-year-old has shared his journey with his bout of alarming “ill mental health”.

Sharing with Britain’s Mirror, Robbie spoke on his mental health. “The year started with some ill mental health, which I haven’t had for a very, very long time. I was sad, I was anxious, I was depressed.

“It’s been about 10 years … I thought I was at the other end of the arc.”

Robbie told 60 Minutes: “My natural way of living would be sort of isolating away from people, and feeling uncomfortable in social situations.” (Credit: Getty)

“I thought this was the end of my story, and that I would just go walking into this marvellous wonderland. So for it to return was just confusing.”

It was not the first that Robbie had opened up about his struggle with his mental health, sharing with The Sun in 2018 that he sometimes finds himself crippled by a “disease that wants to kill me”.

“Sometimes it overwhelms me and sometimes it’s a tool I need to get on stage. Sometimes I live in bliss and it’s wonderful,” he says.

“The things I’ve put myself through, I’ve been close to . . . It’s like, ‘By the grace of God go I’. It’s been so close so many times.”

Robbie admitted that he’s been struggling with his mental health since he was a teenager.

Following a long-documented history of affliction with drug and alcohol addiction, Robbie went on to say that despite crediting his wife, Ayda Field, and four kids, Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau for turning his life around on and on a healthier path, the death of George Michael rocked him.

“I miss George Michael, I wish he was here,” the singer continued.

“Was it 2016 when everybody popped off? It was just a dreadful year, all of everybody’s heroes ¬disappear, you’re realising you’re not immortal and never more so than being 43 having two kids.”

Robbie with his wife, American actress Ayda Field. (Credit: Getty)

“It was just a dreadful thing to happen and I miss him.”

“Once you’ve been on the planet for 43 years, you realise that — even if you’ve got everything that I have — you’re not invincible. So from now on I’m going to look after myself a lot more carefully.”

If you or someone you know is going through a difficult time and need to talk to someone, contact Lifeline immediately by calling 13 11 14, or visit their website, www.lifeline.org.au.

