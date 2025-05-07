The secret meaning behind Nicole Kidman’s hair transformation!

Nicole Kidman’s hair transformation nearly broke the internet at the 2025 Met Gala, with fans going wild for the edgy cropped haircut.

Now insiders have revealed to Woman’s Day the real reason the 57-year-old decided to debut the bold new look, and why husband Keith Urban hopes it’s nothing to worry about!

“Nicole’s big decision to cut off her hair might have thrilled the Met Gala, but poor Keith isn’t so sure.

“He likes it and thinks she still looks absolutely gorgeous, but he’s more worried about the old Coco Chanel saying: ‘A woman who cuts her hair is planning changes in her life.’,” says the showbiz insider.

Nicole Kidman’s hair caused a stir at The Met Gala 2025, but husband Keith Urban skipped the event. (Credit: Getty)

NICOLE KIDMAN’S HAIR DRAMA

It didn’t go unnoticed that the Hollywood starlet chose to cause a stir with her cropped, two-tone look while attending the iconic fashion event held on May 5 at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, solo.

“It’s unusual for Nicole to attend the Met without Keith, they’re normally inseparable and use the event to show off their romance, often kissing and cuddling on the museum’s iconic steps,” the insider adds of Keith’s no show, with sources revealing he chose to skip the event because he had a gig in Nashville two days after.

Dandy darling! The actress wore a black vintage-inspired Balenciaga gown. (Credit: Getty)

MARRIAGE WARNING?

But while Nicole looked incredible in a black vintage-inspired Balenciaga gown, husband Keith feels like the headline-grabbing move could’ve been a bid to again his and the world’s attention!

While their relationship is rick solid, “He and Nic have been living separate lives for most of this year due to work schedules and it’s not been easy. He feels a distance between them but he’s rattled by this haircut. She did tell him what she was planning – it was going to be tough to shine with everyone in black, so why not do the unthinkable and cut of her famous long tresses.

“That’s of little comfort to Keith, who was stuck in Nashville for his show. He loves her new look, he just hopes there’s nothing more to it than that.”

Met favourites! The couple normally attend together. (Credit: Getty)

