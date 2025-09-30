“They planned this”: Nicole Kidman signs divorce papers as Keith Urban “moves on with another woman”

Just 24 hours after news broke that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s marriage was over, Variety reports the Australian actress has officially filed for divorce amid growing reports that Keith has “moved on with another woman” – as a source tells Woman’s Day “it’s gonna get ugly”.

Nicole returned to Nashville on Tuesday 30 September to file paperwork to legally end her 19 years long marriage to Queensland crooner Keith, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Keith first signed a Martial Dissolution Agreement in August, with Nicole co-signing later in September – but the actress only officially filed the divorce papers yesterday despite “hammering out the agreement” in the month prior.

Nicole Kidman has officially filed for divorce from Keith Urban. (Image:Getty)

“They planned this,” a source tells Woman’s Day of the couple’s shock split, which is believed to have started in June. “Nobody knows why Nicole has given up on winning Keith back but it seems something happened yesterday to make her decide it was over for good.”

The document reveals a pre-negotiated split with a parenting plan, child support worksheet, and co-parenting class mandate all worked out. The couple share two daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Nicole wants to remain “the primary residential parent of the minor children” the documents reveal, with both Nicole and Keith waiving any spousal support and child support. Each will retain their own assets, which suggests there is a prenup. Yesterday reports swirled that there was a “cocaine clause” in the pre-nup.

Nicole wants custody of their daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. (Image: Getty)

According to insiders the New Zealand born singer signed a pre-nup before the couple’s 2006 wedding, which gives him $900,000 for every year of marriage but it comes with a “cocaine clause” which states he is only eligible for the money if he stayed sober and avoided using drugs or alcohol across their marriage.

Keith has long been open about his struggles with addiction and had a brief stint in rehab at the beginning of their relationship.

It comes as speculation mounts that Keith, 57, has already moved on with another woman, with the couple believed to have separated in June.

TMZ reports Keith and Nicole’s “inner circle believe he has moved on with another woman”.

