Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban almost split just four months into their 19-year marriage

After almost two decades together, the couple’s future is as uncertain as it was back in 2006.
Nicole and KeithGetty

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban may be navigating a separation now, but this isn’t the first time their marriage has been on the brink. In fact, the pair nearly split just four months after tying the knot in 2006.

Speaking at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in April 2024, Keith, 57, reflected on how his addiction struggles almost ended his marriage to Nicole before it had even begun.

“We got married in June 2006,” Keith told the audience during a tribute to Nicole, according to People. “And barely four months into our marriage, my addictions… that I’d done really nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens.”

Keith Urban spoke onstage during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024.
The Grammy winner entered rehab just months after their wedding. (Credit: Getty)

The Grammy winner entered rehab just months after their wedding and admitted he didn’t know if his new wife would stick by him.

“I had no idea what was going to happen to us… and if you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl,” he continued. “Nic pushed through every negative voice, I’m sure even some of her own, and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California
Keith Urban spoke onstage during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024. (Credit: Getty)

For years, that moment was held up as proof of Nicole’s loyalty and Keith’s redemption. The couple went on to welcome daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, and build an empire spanning Hollywood, Nashville, and Sydney.

But fast-forward to 2024, and Keith seemed far less eager to open up about his marriage. During a live appearance on Mix 102.3’s Hayley & Max, the country star abruptly disconnected when asked about Nicole’s rom-com A Family Affair, which paired her with Zac Efron.

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron attend the world premiere after party for Netflix's "A Family Affair" at Sunset Tower Hotel Hollywood on June 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron starred in ‘A Family Affair’ together. (Credit: Getty)

“The first thing I thought of with your beautiful wife, Nicole Kidman, being on so many great movies, TV shows all the time,” host Max Burford began. “What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes?”

Within seconds, Keith had dropped off the call.

“He’s disconnected from Zoom,” a producer was heard saying on-air. “I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question.”

The near-split four months into their marriage was once viewed as the storm that made Nicole and Keith unbreakable. But now, with reports of a trial separation and whispers of divorce lawyers circling, that early test of love reads more like foreshadowing.

