‘She left it too late!’ Inside Nicole’s final dash to save marriage 

Nicole Kidman is back in Nashville, the city she’s called home for nearly two decades. On stage at the Nashville Film Festival this week, the Oscar-winner was all smiles as she vowed to bring “more and more production” to Tennessee alongside her bestie Reese Witherspoon.

“I love the Nashville people because they embraced me two decades ago, and they keep making it possible for our family to have the most beautiful life here,” she told the crowd.

But behind the scenes, her return looks less like a love letter to Music City and more like the final act in her crumbling marriage to Keith Urban.

Nicole appeared at the Nashville Film Festival a week ago. (Credit: Instagram)

“There are two narratives at war – clearly his and hers,” an inside source told Woman’s Day, following news that the couple had split after 19 years.

“Her camp are saying it’s a trial separation; his are saying it’s over and has been for some time.”

The source adds that while Nicole is projecting heartbreak and abandonment, the reality is that their marriage faltered years ago, particularly after the loss of her mother.

The pair were last photographed together in June when they attended a soccer match in Nashville. (Credit: Getty)

Fans first suspected trouble back in July, when Nicole quietly filed for permanent residency in Portugal, without Keith. At the time, it was brushed off as a practical move while she filmed in Europe. Now, it looks like a symbolic one.

The move didn’t help things the insider says, adding that the pair have also clashed over politics. Nicole, with her fashion and Hollywood set, leans left, while Keith was reportedly surrounded by a wave of country stars cashing in on right-leaning anthems.

And just like Nicole’s so-called 10-year itch with Tom Cruise, her 20-year milestone with Keith is starting to look just as cursed. Divorce lawyers suggest that the couple could head to a private judge in Nashville, where no-fault divorce laws mean a clean 50/50 split, a setup that would work out well for Keith.

The former power couple share daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15. While Sunday is said to be “okay,” the insider warns Faith may be “caught up in a custody battle” if the split turns ugly.

The couple had been married for 19 years. (Credit: Getty)

While Nicole’s Nashville return is being billed as a fresh chapter for her career, sources say she’s really in town to sort out her personal life. “If she was serious about saving her marriage, she left it too late. Instead, she’s going back to Nashville to nut out a divorce,” the insider claims.

Naturally, the gossip mill is in overdrive. Social media chatter has linked Nicole to The Good Place co-star Ted Danson, while Keith is said to still bristle over her closeness with Zac Efron, “the final humiliation for the rocker,” according to the insider.

Whether Nicole’s Nashville comeback is about bringing Hollywood south or quietly closing the door on her marriage, one thing is certain: the fairytale romance between Australia’s golden couple is on very shaky ground.

