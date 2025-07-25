Nicole Kidman applies for Portuguese residency without Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has applied for residency in Portugal.

Advertisement

According to Portuguese media outlet SIC Notícias, the Nine Perfect Strangers star submitted the paperwork to the country’s immigration agency earlier this week.

The Big Little Lies star was snapped arriving at Cascais, a wealthy seaside suburb just outside of Lisbon, in a private jet. She was also reportedly seen inspecting properties in one of Portugal’s most exclusive gated communities.

Her husband, country music star Keith Urban, was noticeably absent from the paperwork.

According to The New York Post, Keith wasn’t included in the application because he wasn’t able to join Nicole in Portugal as he’s touring at the moment.

Advertisement

“Keith was unable to be in Portugal for this appointment as he is currently on tour in the US and it is mandatory for applicants to be physically present in order to apply for the visa,” a source close to the couple told the publication.

(Credit: Instagram)

“He is scheduled to submit his application at a later date that works with his tour schedule. While Nicole and Keith own a home in Portugal, their primary residence will continue to be in Nashville.”

Nicole, Keith and their daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, currently split their time between Australia and the US.

Advertisement

The pair tied the knot in 2006 and since then they’ve accumulated an international real estate portfolio worth $80 million.

A year after their wedding, the couple bought their first home together — a 36-acre farm in Franklin, Tennessee, for USD $2.45 million (approx. AUD $3.69 million). The property feature featured four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a separate guest cottage and they sold it in 2018 for $2.7 million.

The Oscar-winning actress and Grammy-winner singer own two side-by-side penthouses in the exclusive Latitude building in Milsons Point, Sydney, which they bought for $6 million in 2009 and $7 million in 2012.

The apartments are now combined and offer sweeping views of the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram)

The Babygirl star has also purchased three more apartments in the same building, amounting to $AUD27.5 million worth of real estate in the high rise building.

Nicole and Keith also own a sprawling 10,925-square-foot mansion in Nashville, Tennessee. The property sits within the gated community of Northumberland and features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a tennis court, a swimming pool, a theatre, and a 30-foot long hobby room.

The couple also own Bunya Hill, a $6.5 million cattle property in the Southern Highlands region of New South Wales.

Advertisement

The historic 1878 Georgian mansion features sandstone verandahs, pressed metal ceilings, marble fireplaces, and manicured gardens. The country estate also includes a guest cottage, tennis court, and swimming pool.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.