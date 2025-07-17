Inside Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Sam Rechner’s friendship

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Sam Rechner have shared snippets of their friendship online.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Sam, the nephew of Channel 9’s Peter Overton, shared a series of photos on Instagram to celebrate Sunday Rose’s 17th birthday.

Sunday Rose is the eldest daughter of Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and country music star Keith Urban.

“Happy Birthday ciao ciao mui mui,” the 23-year-old captioned the post.

(Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

The families have been friends for decades. Channel 9 presenter Peter Overton and Nicole Kidman grew up next door to each other and the Big Little Lies star was best friends with Peter’s sister Annette, as they all attended Lane Cove Public School together.

Annette is the mother of 23-year-old actor Sam, who is best known for his roles in Heartbreak High and The Fabelmans.

As a teenager on Sydney’s North Shore, Sam dreamt of becoming a professional rugby player. But after he suffered a skull fracture on the field, he started to become interested in acting.

“Films and TV, they were kind of my only friend at that time, as clichéd and pathetic as that may sound,” he told GQ.

Advertisement

Speaking to GQ in 2023, Sam said that despite their families’ close relationship, Nicole didn’t even know he wanted to be an actor.

“When I booked that role in The Fabelmans… she was kind of confused, and then she was like, ‘As soon as you get to LA, let us know how we can look after you’,” he told the publication. “I’ve been very fortunate to be in a position to learn from her and just observe how she goes about her career and about her life.”

In 2023, Nicole even asked Sam to accompany her on the Oscars red carpet, along with her husband Keith Urban.

Sunday Rose, on the other hand, began working as a model in October 2024 when she made her runway debut with Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week and landed a campaign with Omega.

Advertisement

“I’ve been wanting to do this for so long and so when the offer came through, it was really exciting. And now the day is finally here!” she told Vogue after walking the runway.

“We did some shopping, because how could you come to Paris and not shop,” she replied when asked what she had been up to during her time in Paris.

(Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Speaking to E!News at the time, Nicole said she was “incredibly proud and supportive” of her daughter’s modelling career.

“I was just like, ‘You got this baby,’” she continued. “I’m trying to give her her own space, you know? [Not be] overbearing or dominant in any way.”

Sunday Rose had been hoping to break into the modelling industry for a while.

“She’s about to turn 16,” Nicole told Vogue Australia. “That’s what I told her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show. She’s wanted to go for a long time.”

Advertisement

“That was her foray into it, and that was it. I’m like, ‘No, no more.’ It’s a push-pull. I don’t want to hold her back because I don’t want to be coddling her.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.