Nicole Kidman’s nightmare: Is Sunday Rose in with the nepo set?

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have always been conscious of their daughters falling into the trappings of Hollywood, but Sunday Rose’s night out in New York with the girl dubbed the “ultimate nepo baby” has them on high alert.

Sunday, 17, went solo to the Chanel Haute Couture book event but met up with Romy Mars, the blonde 18-year-old viral sensation whose rich-girl antics and jetsetting lifestyle have made her a star on TikTok.

An insider says Sunday’s new friendship has her already protective parents on guard.

“This is not what they imagined at all when they let Sunday loose at New York Fashion Week,” the source tells Woman’s Day. “Three parties in one week while hanging out with Romy Mars is a recipe for disaster – and she’s not even 18 yet.

“Keith has been losing sleep over this and Nicole is worried about Sunday getting caught up in the very wild, rich-kid party crowd.”

Sunday and Romy are on the hot young Hollywood list. (Credit: Getty)

A BAD INFLUENCE

After hanging out with Romy, who is the daughter of filmmaking royalty Sofia Coppola and rocker Thomas Mars, Sunday then made an appearance at another party in the city to kick off New York Fashion week. Earlier in the week, the teen hit up a Miu Miu party in Union Square.

Apparently Sunday’s mingling with the famous social media stars is “unknown waters” even for mum Nicole, who has been a fixture on the Hollywood circuit for decades.

“At least Nicole had her already famous ex-husband [Tom Cruise] looking out for her when she became a household name. But this whole new world of TikTok and social media… it’s incredibly hard to keep up and not have any mistakes captured and on the internet forever,” the insider adds.

Romy hangs out with actor Jacob Elordi, who’s 10 years older. (Credit: Getty)

Sunday’s new friend Romy has a penchant for flaunting her designer wardrobe and her private jet travels to glamorous places, all the while posting about spending time with famous stars, including Jacob Elordi, Adam Driver and Lana Del Ray.

Romy is also known for rebelling against her parents – first gaining traction on social media after posting a video explaining she was grounded because she “tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with a camp friend”.

It’s a privileged lifestyle that Sunday’s country singer dad Keith, 57, has never bought into, despite being married to A-lister Nicole, 58, and the opposite of the family’s low-key life in Nashville.

“Keith knows firsthand the dangers of getting in with a party crew – it put him in rehab, so this has set off huge alarm bells for him,” a source says.

“It’s hard because all their friends’ kids are on TikTok, but they’re older and know who to stay away from. They’ve also grown up in LA, whereas Sunday and Faith grew up in Australia and Nashville and aren’t as savvy.”

Nicole and Keith can’t help but feel protective. (Credit: Getty)

BIG FASHION DREAMS

Nicole and Keith might find some comfort knowing that Sunday’s top passion is for fashion, not for mingling with the young Hollywood crowd.

“She’s desperate to forge a career in fashion – she would never have forgiven Keith for not letting her go to NYFW,” the insider says of the teen, who caught the fashion bug when she made her runway debut for Miu Miu.

“Nic and Keith have been incredibly supportive of Sunday’s dreams of a career in fashion, but not if she’s going to blow it all up and join that TikTok crowd. They don’t want her to live her life through social media – not when she has real talent to offer. It cheapens her credibility.”

