Keith Urban’s fears for Sunday Rose: ‘He’s a nervous wreck’

Nicole Kidman was just 16 years old when she dropped out of school to focus on her acting career.

Now there are rumours coming out of Hollywood that her eldest daughter Sunday Rose is being eyed up to try her luck on the audition circuit – and it’s left her worried dad Keith Urban a “nervous wreck”!

“He’d have liked Sunday to have another year or two before diving into any kind of career, but Nicole’s team have been inundated with invitations for Sunday to audition,” an insider tells Woman’s Day of the upcoming pilot season in LA’s Studio City.

“Everyone wants to know if she can act like her talented mum.”

(Credit: Getty images)

Sunday, 16, was happily by her famous mother’s side as they mingled with A-listers at a pre-Golden Globes party earlier this month, and apparently overprotective Keith, 57, is trying hard to not let his concerns get the better of him.

“He’ll always be supportive of his girls’ wishes, but he takes his job as family protector very seriously,” the source says.

“He knows Nicole has the absolute best security money can buy, but that won’t protect Sunday from the nastiness that goes on in Hollywood.”

THE ACTING BUG

Until last year, Sunday had stayed out of the spotlight as she focused on her schooling at the family’s base in Nashville.

But Nicole and Keith’s eldest daughter has slowly been taking baby steps into the spotlight, starting with her red carpet debut in April to support her mum at the AFI Awards.

Then in June, Sunday coordinated outfits with stylish Nicole, 57, to take in the Balenciaga show in Paris. But it was in October that Sunday emerged as a budding star in her own right, making her big runway debut in Miu Miu’s show at Paris Fashion Week.

And after Nicole brought Sunday as her plus one to W magazine’s prestigious pre-Globes party, it seems the teen is also taking an interest in the acting side of the business, to Keith’s disappointment.

“Sunday’s already had to face down trolls over her modelling debut, so things are sensitive for Keith right now,” the insider says.

“He admires how she’s handling it, but he does worry about his little girl getting chewed up and spat out like so many young kids in Hollywood.”

(Credit: Getty images)

Having made it through the child star experience with great success, Nicole is “extremely proud of her daughter and her agents already want to sign Sunday up,” says the source.

The actress even revealed she’s “saved all the red carpet dresses” for Sunday and her sister Faith, 14!

“I have them all beautifully boxed,” Nicole says. “They raid my wardrobe all the time.”

