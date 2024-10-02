Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday Rose, 16, has remained out of the public eye for the majority of her life – until now.

The teenager just made her modelling debut at Paris Fashion Week, walking on the runway for fashion brand Miu Miu.

Sunday Rose made her modelling debut at Paris Fashion Week 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Sunday Rose modelled in Miu Miu’s Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show, wearing a white dress and grey leg warmers.

It’s believed Nicole watched on as her daughter walked on the catwalk, and she later shared photos of Sunday Rose to her Instagram stories along with three love hearts to showcase her pride.

Following the event, the mother-daughter duo went on to attend the brand’s official dinner party together.

Back in June, both Nicole and Sunday attended Balenciaga’s Paris show side-by-side, looking the spitting image of each other in black ensembles and dark sunglasses.

They also made a stunning appearance together at Omega’s “Her Time” event in July.

The mother-daughter dup attended Balenciaga’s show together in June. (Credit: Getty)

Sunday Rose has been eager to start modelling for many years now, and Nicole previously stated she was waiting until she was old enough to take her daughter to a fashion show.

“She’s about to turn 16,” the actress told Victoria Beckham in a Vogue Australia interview in September. “That’s what I told her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show. She’s wanted to go for a long time.

“That was her foray into it, and that was it. I’m like, ‘No, no more.’ It’s a push-pull. I don’t want to hold her back because I don’t want to be coddling her,” she shared.

Nicole clearly stuck to her promise, as Sunday turned 16 in July this year.

The Kidman-Urban family attended the red carpet for Nicole’s Lifetime Achievement Award Gala. (Credit: Getty)

As aforementioned, Sunday Rose and her younger sister Faith Margaret, 13, have remained out of the spotlight, with their parents opting to give them as “normal” a childhood as possible.

However, both sisters did recently attend the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala that celebrated the career of their mother.

Both girls joined their parents, their aunt Antonia Kidman, and their cousin Sybella Hawley at the event, which marked their red carpet debut.

We won’t be surprised if we see Sunday Rose continue to attend more public events as her modelling career blossoms!