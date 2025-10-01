How will Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divide up their homes? Inside their multi-million dollar property portfolio

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have built one of the most impressive property empires in Hollywood, spanning three countries and worth more than AU$70 million.

Their primary residence is their sprawling Nashville estate, but they also have luxury properties in Sydney, the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, New York City, and Los Angeles.

While we don’t yet have confirmation about how their assets will be divided up following their divorce, we’re taking a look inside their impressive property portfolio.

NASHVILLE FAMILY HOME

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban purchased their family home in Nashville, Tennessee in 2008 – nearly two years after they tied the knot.

The property, dubbed the Queen of Northumberland, was purchased for $4.89 million and has remained their primary residence ever since.

The sprawling estate is spread across several acres, with the main house featuring seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a home theatre, and hobby room. Outside, there is a huge swimming pool and tennis court.

In August 2025, a source close to the family told People Magazine, “Nicole lives full-time in Nashville. She loves the tight-knit community and group of friends that she has built, and it’s the perfect place to raise her children.”

But following Nicole and Keith’s split, a source told the publication that the country singer had moved out of the home.

“Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall,” a source told People.

“It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now,” the source added. “People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable.”

(Credit: Media Mode) (Credit: Instagram) SYDNEY APARTMENTS In 2009, the Aussie duo bought a massive penthouse in Milsons Point in Sydney, overlooking the Sydney Harbour Bridge. They continued to expand their Sydney portfolio over the following years, purchasing numerous apartments in the same building, Latitude. Most recently, they acquired a three-bedroom apartment on level 15 in 2023.

SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FARM

In 2008, the pair purchased a farm on the Southern Highlands of New South Wales for $6.5 million.

The property, called Bunya Hill, covers over 100 acres of land and features a Georgian mansion built in 1878 as well as a pool room, library, and small guest cottage.

Shortly after Nicole and Keith moved in, they installed an 18m swimming pool, new gym, full sized tennis court, and 250m tall grass mounds around the perimeter for privacy.

They also have plenty of animals roaming around the farm, including cows and alpacas!

LOS ANGELES MANSION

With both Nicole and Keith working in the entertainment industry, it’s no surprise that they have a residence in Los Angeles.

The former couple purchased yet another home in 2008 – a $6.77 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

The 1965-era property features five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, with the Los Angeles Times reporting that the house is located in a “gated community that’s home to other celebrities.”

According to the outlet, the mansion also includes expansive windows with views of the canyons.

NEW YORK CITY DUPLEX

Nicole and Keith purchased a designer duplex in New York City in 2010 for $13.53 million.

The townhouse is located in the stainless steel tower building in Chelsea, which is famous for its “ensuite sky garage” and celebrity residents.

The Manhattan property features three bedrooms, two terraces, a car elevator, and views of the Hudson River.

