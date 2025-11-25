Nicole Kidman gives first insight into how her daughters are coping after divorce

Nicole Kidman has offered her first glimpse into how she and her daughters are navigating life in the wake of her split from Keith Urban, her husband of nearly 20 years.

Advertisement

The Oscar winner’s understated but heartfelt update came unexpectedly during her Interview Magazine conversation with Ariana Grande.

When Ariana gently checked in on her, Nicole replied simply: “I’m hanging in there.”

Nicole and Keith announced their split in September.

The brief remark said plenty about the emotional terrain she’s been walking since confirming her separation from Keith, with whom she shares daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the same interview, Nicole reflected on how much her daughters have influenced the joy she takes in storytelling. Recalling an outing to see the film Wicked together in Nashville, she described booking out an entire row so they could enjoy the experience as a family.

“When I saw Wicked with my girls, we actually booked out the whole row here in Nashville,” she said, adding that the excitement in the cinema was “really, really fun” and something they all needed.

Nicole with (from left) Keith, daughters Sunday Rose and Faith, and niece Sybella (Credit: Getty)

The quiet reference to her daughters came at a time when the family dynamic is shifting significantly.

Advertisement

Court filings recently revealed that Nicole intends to be the primary residential parent, with the children spending 306 days a year with her and 59 with Keith, though both parents will continue making major decisions jointly.

The documents also note that the actors have waived spousal and child support, each retaining their own assets.

Nicole has been spotted a handful of times since news of her split was made public.

Nicole also spoke about filming Practical Magic 2 in London, work that began after the couple had already separated but before the public knew. She admitted that although filming can sometimes be emotionally taxing, this project proved unexpectedly comforting.

Advertisement

“Sandy Bullock and I… we had an incredible cast,” she shared. “I have such a strong relationship with all those women, so I felt protected and loved. It was just very, very safe.”

Since filing for divorce in late September, Nicole has made only a handful of public appearances, first at a gala in Dallas, then in Paris alongside her daughters for the Chanel Spring 2026 show.

Their coordinated appearance, hand-in-hand on the runway sidelines, marked the family’s first public moment since news of the separation broke.

Nicole and her daughters at Paris Fashion Week. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Behind the scenes, however, the girls have reportedly been adjusting in their own ways.

Sources close to the family suggest that Sunday’s increasing independence and a recent round of high-profile social outings in New York may be adding to Nicole and Keith’s concerns as they try to keep life stable for their teenagers amid a period of significant change.

“This is not what they imagined at all when they let Sunday loose at New York Fashion Week,” a source previously told Woman’s Day. “Three parties in one week while hanging out with Romy Mars is a recipe for disaster – and she’s not even 18 yet.

“Keith has been losing sleep over this and Nicole is worried about Sunday getting caught up in the very wild, rich-kid party crowd.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.