Elphaba and Glinda’s story continues in Wicked: For Good

It’s safe to say that Wicked was a blockbuster hit. The movie grossed an impressive AU$1.1 billion at the box office, cementing its status as one of last year’s biggest films.

Now, the musical phenomenon is returning to cinemas with the highly anticipated sequel, Wicked: For Good.

From the trailer and cast to the plot and more, here’s everything you need to know!

WICKED: FOR GOOD TRAILER

CAST OF WICKED: FOR GOOD

Wicked’s iconic cast will be returning for the sequel! Here’s the full lineup:

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba

Ariana Grande as Glinda

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero

Jeff Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible

Ethan Slater as Boq

Marissa Bode as Nessarose

Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond

Colman Domingo as The Cowardly Lion

Bowen Yang as Pfannee

Bronwyn James as Shenshen

(Credit: Universal)

WHAT IS IT ABOUT?

It’s expected that Wicked: For Good will closely follow the structure of the original Broadway musical.

The first Wicked movie is a prequel to the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz, while the second details the same events of the film but from the perspective of Elphaba.

“The first tells how Elphaba becomes the Wicked Witch of the West,” producer Marc Platt wrote, “and the second tells how her best friend, Glinda, becomes authentically good.”

The sequel will “cover the events of the musical’s second act, following Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship being put to the test as they embrace their new respective identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch of the North, and how the consequences of their actions will change all of Oz forever,” according to the movie’s official logline (per Variety).

(Credit: Universal)

The highly-anticipated film will be released on Friday, 21 November 2025.

WHERE CAN I STREAM WICKED: FOR GOOD?

Following its run in theatres, it’s likely the film will become available to buy or rent on digital platforms such as Apple TV+, Prime Video and Google Play.

But if you want to relive the original Wicked movie, it’s currently available to watch on various streaming services in Australia including Netflix, BINGE, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

