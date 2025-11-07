People’s Sexiest Man Alive turns 40: Every winner since 1985

It’s official: Bridgerton and Wicked star Jonathan Bailey has just been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025 — and it’s a historic one. Not only is he the first openly gay man to ever hold the title, but he’s also joining an incredibly good-looking club that’s been making headlines (and breaking hearts) for more than four decades.

Since People first crowned Mel Gibson in 1985, the annual honour has become a pop culture event, a time capsule of Hollywood’s leading men, heartthrobs, and the ever-evolving definition of “sexy.” From George Clooney’s effortless charm and Denzel Washington’s quiet power to Michael B. Jordan’s modern cool and Chris Hemsworth’s Aussie appeal, each winner tells us something about the moment we were in and what we collectively found irresistible.

So, in honour of Jonathan Bailey’s well-deserved win, we’re looking back at every Sexiest Man Alive in history. Consider this your ultimate stroll down Hollywood’s most handsome memory lane, complete with the charm, abs, and eyebrow raises that defined each era.

Who are all the sexiest men alive?

