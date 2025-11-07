Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
People’s Sexiest Man Alive turns 40: Every winner since 1985

From Mel Gibson to Jonathan Bailey.
It’s official: Bridgerton and Wicked star Jonathan Bailey has just been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025 — and it’s a historic one. Not only is he the first openly gay man to ever hold the title, but he’s also joining an incredibly good-looking club that’s been making headlines (and breaking hearts) for more than four decades.

Since People first crowned Mel Gibson in 1985, the annual honour has become a pop culture event, a time capsule of Hollywood’s leading men, heartthrobs, and the ever-evolving definition of “sexy.” From George Clooney’s effortless charm and Denzel Washington’s quiet power to Michael B. Jordan’s modern cool and Chris Hemsworth’s Aussie appeal, each winner tells us something about the moment we were in and what we collectively found irresistible.

So, in honour of Jonathan Bailey’s well-deserved win, we’re looking back at every Sexiest Man Alive in history. Consider this your ultimate stroll down Hollywood’s most handsome memory lane, complete with the charm, abs, and eyebrow raises that defined each era.

Who are all the sexiest men alive?

Mel Gibson 1985
(Credits: Getty)

Mel Gibson

1985

There are a few variations of the origin story behind the People’s Sexiest Man Alive award. In 2010, one-time executive editor Cutler Durkee admitted the now-famous title was an accidental meeting remark.

“Everyone loved Mel Gibson at that moment … and someone pretty much jokingly blurts out, ‘the sexiest man alive,’ ” he explained. “And he was kind of astonishingly hot at that moment. So we did it. There was a bit of [jokiness] to it, but what the heck, we put it out there.”

While the title stuck, Mel wasn’t exactly flattered by the honour. “That implies there are a lot of dead guys who got more points than I did,” he later scoffed.

Mark Harmon in a scene from the film 'Let's Get Harry', 1986.
(Credits: Getty)

Mark Harmon

1986

After skipping a year, People’s Sexiest Man Alive returned in 1986, and the honour was bestowed on Mark Harmon; however, he was seemingly unaware he would be the recipient.

“Who votes on something like that?” he said. “I mean, come on! I think it’s all pretty silly … I started laughing hysterically.”

Harry Hamlin during Fundraiser for Michael Dukakis at Home of Sally Field in Los Angeles, California, United States.
(Credits: Getty)

Harry Hamlin

1987

In 1987, Harry Hamlin became the third official People’s Sexiest Man Alive, but like his predecessors, he couldn’t quite relate to the bold title.

“Certainly, when I look in the mirror, I don’t get turned on,” he told People at the time. ”It’s not something I spend a lot of time considering.”

Studio portrait of American lawyer and magazine publisher John F Kennedy Jr (1960 - 1999), New York, New York, 1988.
(Credits: Getty)

John F Kennedy Jr

1988

John F. Kennedy Jr. was ‘thoroughly amused’ by his Sexiest Man Alive title in 1988, according to close friend Robbie Littell.

“He didn’t want to be chased around but he loved the attention…so the idea of being Sexiest Man Alive was like, ‘Yeah, exactly. Unfortunately they’re gonna pick another one someday.’”

Sean Connery during Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Roberto Duran Fight Screening Party at Chasen's Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
(Credits: Getty)

Sean Connery

1989

59-year-old Sean Connery saw the bright side after gracing the cover in 1989. “For once, I’m speechless,” he joked with the publication. “It’ll all be downhill from here!”

Tom Cruise attends an event, unspecified location, circa 1990s.
(Credits: Getty)

Tom Cruise

1990

A year after awarding the oldest winner of People’s Sexiest Man, the publication gave the honour to their youngest winner, Tom Cruise, who was only 27.

Actor Patrick Swayze attends the premiere of "Robin Hood" on June 10, 1991
(Credits: Getty)

Patrick Swayze

1991

When the Ghost star was awarded the title in 1991, his mother, Patsy Swayze, told the magazine that her son “knows he’s just an ordinary, down-home Texas kid.”

“He doesn’t think that his job deserves all that idolatry — if you want to call it that,” she added.

Nick Nolte during The Annual Academy Award Nominees Luncheon at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, United States.
(Credits: Getty)

 Nick Nolte

1992

Described in the cover story as a “big-lug Adonis with the heart of gold,” The Prince of Tides star had a hard time believing he had won.

 Are you sure you didn’t make a mistake?,” he questioned. “My personal choice is Walter Cronkite,” he exclaimed, according to the Associated Press.

Richard Gere & Cindy Crawford
(Credits: Getty)

 Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford

1993

The year was 1993, and the publication switched things up, awarding the title not to one single man, but rather the sexiest couple.

Keanu Reeves during "Speed" Los Angeles Premiere at Mann's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, United States.
(Credits: Getty)

Keanu Reeves

1994

Technically, there was no Sexiest Man Alive cover in 1994, but in 2015, editorial director Jess Cagle retroactively awarded the title to Keanu Reeves.

Brad Pitt
(Credits: Getty)

Brad Pitt

1995

Brad Pitt earned his first Sexiest Man Alive cover in 1995, but he later admitted to Entertainment Weekly that winning the honour was confusing.

“I was really uncomfortable. What does it mean? What are you talking about?” he said, “I’ve always been mistrustful of my own hubris, and it put me on guard. Like, it was dangerous. What do they say? Don’t believe your own hype.”

He added, “When you get older, you realize it’s just for fun. (George) Clooney and I were able to have fun with it later. But in some ways, I’m still a kid from Missouri and Oklahoma and I’m trying to find my way. By the way, we’re only talking about a blip. I didn’t spend much time thinking about it.”

Denzel Washington during Bruno v Tyson '96 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
(Credits: Getty)

Denzel Washington

1996

“I don’t take myself too seriously,” People’s 1996 Sexiest Man Alive, Denzel Washington, admitted at the time. “I don’t stop in the mirror and go, ‘Hey, Sexy Man.’

American actor George Clooney attends the UK film premiere of Brian De Palma's 'Mission Impossible' at the Empire cinema, Leicester Square, London, July 1996.
(Credits: Getty)

George Clooney

1997

George Clooney won his first Sexiest Man Alive title in 1997.

Actor Harrison Ford attends the 24th Annual People's Choice Awards on January 11, 1998 at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica Air Center in Santa Monica, California.
(Credits: Getty)

Harrison Ford

1998

Like many of his predecessors, Harrison Ford was very humble when given the title.

 “Why this sudden outpouring for geezers?” Harrison, then 56, asked People. “I never feel sexy. I have a distant relationship with the mirror.”

Richard Gere in front of his Tibetan photo, circa 1998.
(Credits: Getty)

Richard Gere

1999

After previously winning alongside Cindy Crawford as People’s Sexiest Couple, Richard Gere took out the solo title in 1999.

Actor Brad Pitt
(Credits: Getty)

Brad Pitt

2000

In 2000, Brad Pitt was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for the second time.

Pierce Brosnan arrives at GQ's fifth annual "Men Of The Year" Awards honoring men of distinction at the Beacon Theater. Brosnan was honored as Most Stylish Man.
(Credits: Getty)

Pierce Brosnan

2001

When Pierce Brosnan won the title in 2001, co-star Julianna Margulies told People that the Irish actor’s sexiest quality was his love for his family. “When you see a gorgeous man holding hands with his wife and holding his baby, there’s nothing more sexy in the world,” she said.

Ben Affleck during "The Sum Of All Fears" Premiere - Los Angeles at Mann Village in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
(Credits: Getty)

Ben Affleck

2002

Ben Affleck was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2002, as his first romance with Jennifer Lopez started heating up.

“The word on the street is that he’s the ideal man, chatty, gorgeous, generous and intelligent,” Kevin Smith told the publication.

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 7: Johnny Depp attends the New York Premiere of "Once Upon A Time In Mexico" at the Loews Lincoln Square September 5, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)
(Credits: Getty)

Johnny Depp

2003

Johnny Depp won his first title in 2003.

BERLIN - FEBRUARY 11: Actor Jude Law attends a photocall at the 54th annual Berlinale International Film Festival February 11, 2004 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
(Credits: Getty)

Jude Law

2004

“He’s the most beautiful man who ever walked the earth — an absolutely perfect oil painting,” co-star Naomi Watts said of Jude Law when he was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2003.

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 13: Actor Matthew McConaughey arrives for the Spanish premiere of his new film "Sahara" at the Palacio de la Musica Cinema on April 13, 2005 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
(Credits: Getty)

Matthew McConaughey

2005

Matthew McConaughey was named Sexiest Man Alive by People in 2005. “Wait until you see the roles I could take after this,” he joked to the publication after winning. “You’re going to see my gut hanging over, plus 22 [lbs.] It’ll be a whole new kind of sexy!”

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Actor George Clooney attends a dinner hosted by the Save Darfur Coalition September 13, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
(Credits: Getty)

George Clooney

2006

George Clooney became the second celebrity to be named People’s Sexiest Man Alive twice in 2006.

Matt Damon Bei Der Deutschlandpremiere Von "Bourne Ultimatum" Im Cinestar Am Potsdam Platz In Berlin . (Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images)
(Credits: Getty)

Matt Damon

2007

“You’ve given an aging suburban dad the ego-boost of a lifetime,” Matt Damon told People after being named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2007.

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Actor Hugh Jackman attends the MoMa film benefit gala at the Museum of Modern Art on November 10, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
(Credits: Getty)

Hugh Jackman

2008

“Women’s jaws drop when Hugh walks into a room,” Nicole Kidman told People after her costar Hugh Jackman was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2008.

PARIS - JULY 02: U.S Actor Johnny Depp attends the "Public Enemies" film premiere at Cinema Gaumont Marignan on July 2, 2009 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
(Credits: Getty)

Johnny Depp

2009

Joining the ranks of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp got his second title in 2009.

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode 3899 -- Pictured: Actor Ryan Reynolds on September 22, 2010 -- Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
(Credits: Getty)

Ryan Reynolds

2010

 “The most difficult part is going to be organically working this title into a conversation with random strangers,” Ryan Reynolds joked with People after being named Sexiest Man Alive by the publication in 2010.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Actor Bradley Cooper attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
(Credits: Getty)

Bradley Cooper

2011

“I think it’s really cool that a guy who doesn’t look like a model can have this [title],” the ever-humble Bradley Cooper told People in 2011. “I think I’m a decent-looking guy. Sometimes I can look great, and other times I look horrifying.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode 4214 -- Pictured: Actor Channing Tatum during an interview on March 14, 2012 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
(Credits: Getty)

Channing Tatum

2012

Magic Mike, The Vow, 21 Jump Street – 2012 was a big year for Channing Tatum and it came as no surprise when he was named Sexiest Man Alive.

 “My first thought was, ‘Y’all are messing with me,'” he admitted to the publication.

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode 4554 -- Pictured: Singer Adam Levine during an interview on October 28, 2013 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
(Credits: Getty)

Adam Levine

2013

“As a musician, you have fantasies that you want to win Grammys, but I didn’t really think that this was on the table,” Adam Levine told People at the time. “I was just amazed and stunned and it almost seemed like they were kidding, but they weren’t, so that’s cool.”

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 30: Chris Hemsworth attends the Foxtel season launch at Sydney Theatre on October 30, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
(Credits: Getty)

Chris Hemsworth

2014

When named Sexiest Man Alive in 2014, Chris joked with People that the honour “bought me a couple of weeks of bragging rights around the house.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: David Beckham attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 8, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage)
(Credits: Getty)

David Beckham

2015

“I never feel that I’m an attractive, sexy person,” David Beckham told People in 2015. “I mean I like to wear nice clothes and nice suits and look and feel good, but I don’t ever think of myself that way.”

WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 10: Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Central Intelligence' at Westwood Village Theatre on June 10, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Barry King/Getty Images)
(Credits: Getty)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

2016

 “I thought, ‘Wow, we’ve pretty much reached the pinnacle.’ I’m not quite too sure where we go from here. I’ve done it all, this is it,” The Rock told People in 2016.

THE VOICE -- "Live Top 12" Episode 1317A -- Pictured: Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
(Credits: Getty)

Blake Shelton

2017

Blake Shelton credited his now-wife Gwen Stefani, for convincing him to accept the title in 2017.

She goes, ‘Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment,'” he told People at the time.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Idris Elba attends the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 at the Theatre Royal on November 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
(Credits: Getty)

Idris Elba

2018

I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?'” Idris Elba told the publication in 2018. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 02: John Legend arrives at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
(Credits: Getty)

John Legend

2019

When John Legend was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2019, he joked The Voice co-star and previous winner Blake Shelton had helped him “learn his sexy ways.”

“I observed every move he made, every utterance that came from his mouth and I think some of it rubbed off on me.”

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, November 17, included Michael B. Jordan, Alison Brie (Happiest Season), and musical guest G-Eazy ft. Blackbear. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images)
(Credits: Getty)

Michael B. Jordan

2020

“Any one of my guy friends, everybody in the group chat — the group chat is gonna go crazy when this comes out. I mean the jokes aren’t gonna stop so it’s gonna be pretty… entertaining, trust me,” the Black Panther star told People TV. “I’ll snap shot a couple of them and post them because they’re brutal group chats.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Paul Rudd attends the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
(Credits: Getty)

Paul Rudd

2021

“I’m going to own this,” Paul Rudd told People after being honoured with the title in 2021.

Chris Evans arrives at the UK premiere of Lightyear at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. Picture date: Monday June 13, 2022. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)
(Credits: Getty)

Chris Evans

2022

“This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about,” Chris Evans joked with People in 2022. “It feels like a weird form of humble bragging.” 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Patrick Dempsey attends the premiere of Neon's "Ferrari" at Directors Guild Of America on December 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/FilmMagic)
(Credits: Getty)

Patrick Dempsey

2023

At 57 years old, Patrick Dempsey was proud to be named Sexiest Man Alive in 2023.

“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life. It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive,” he told the publication.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: John Krasinski with FIJI Water at The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
(Credits: Getty)

John Krasinski

2024

“That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me,” John Krasinski told People in 2024.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Jonathan Bailey is seen arriving at the Time100 Next at Current at Chelsea Piers on October 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)
(Credits: Getty)

Jonathan Bailey

2025

2025 was the 40th anniversary of the Sexiest Man Alive franchise, and Jonathan Bailey was the latest to be bestowed the title.

“A lot of my friends will [give me grief]. They’ll be furious that I haven’t told them. And then they’ll just squeal with delight,” he told the publication. “They’ve seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they’ve witnessed. They know the secrets.”

Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

