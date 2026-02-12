Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz set to return for The Mummy 4

The Mummy franchise is officially coming back to life! Nearly 30 years after the 1999 blockbuster hit screens, The Mummy 4 has been confirmed and is moving forward with the long-awaited return of its original stars.

Advertisement

In November 2025, multiple entertainment outlets confirmed that The Mummy 4 is in development, marking a major revival for the beloved franchise.

The original movie debuted in 1999 and became an unexpected global hit, earning more than $409 million worldwide. Blending action, horror, comedy, romance, and adventure, the film resonated with audiences around the world.

Brendan Fraser later reflected on the film’s unique appeal, noting that its genre-blending magic was part of what made it special. That chemistry helped transform the movie into a defining adventure franchise of the early 2000s.

Here’s a complete breakdown of everything we know so far about The Mummy 4, including the cast, potential plot details, and release date.

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

WHO IS IN THE CAST FOR THE MUMMY 4?

Fans will be thrilled to know that Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are set to reprise their iconic roles as Rick and Evelyn O’Connell.

Brendan has openly expressed his enthusiasm about returning to the role, previously stating that he would “absolutely” come back. Rachel has similarly shared her affection for the franchise, describing its charm as something rare and hard to replicate.

Their reunion is a major draw for longtime fans who have been hoping to see the original duo back on screen together.

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

WHAT COULD THE MUMMY 4 BE ABOUT?

As of now, no official plot details have been released for The Mummy 4. However, the ending of The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) may offer a strong clue.

In the third installment, Rick and Evelyn (played in that film by Maria Bello), along with their son Alex, defeated Emperor Han – a resurrected Chinese warlord with supernatural abilities. After a climactic battle at the Great Wall of China, the curse was broken, and the O’Connells appeared ready to retire.

But the film’s final tease hinted at another global adventure: mummies discovered in Peru.

Advertisement

That brief setup has fueled speculation for years. If the new installment follows through, audiences could see the O’Connells exploring South American mythology and ancient civilisations.

Whether the story picks up immediately after the third movie or jumps forward in time currently remains unknown.

(Credit: Getty)

Mark your calendars: The Mummy 4 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 19, 2028.

Advertisement

With production still in early stages, more casting announcements and plot details are expected in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates!

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.