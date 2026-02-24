Lily Collins to portray Audrey Hepburn in movie about Breakfast at Tiffany’s

For years, fans have pointed out the uncanny resemblance between Lily Collins and the late, great Audrey Hepburn – and now, things are being taken to the next level.

Lily has officially been confirmed to portray Audrey in an upcoming movie centred on the making of her most famous film, Breakfast at Tiffany’s!

Taking to her Instagram stories, Lily confirmed the news by writing, “It’s with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able [to] share this. Honoured and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel…”

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, screenwriter and producer Alena Smith, best known for her involvement in Apple TV series Dickinson, will be writing the screenplay for the film, which will be based on nonfiction book Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman by Sam Wasson.

The book follows the entirety of the production process and release of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and features insights into the lives of those most involved in the movie – including Audrey herself, screenwriter Truman Capote, costume designer Edith Head and director Blake Edwards, among others.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s is a romantic comedy that follows Holly Golightly as she falls in love with Paul Varjak after he moves into the same New York City apartment building she lives in. The movie won two Academy Awards in 1962, with Audrey receiving a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role that year.

Lily Collins, daughter of musician Phil Collins, has appeared in a variety of iconic films and series over the course of her acting career thus far – including Emily In Paris, Love, Rosie, and Mirror Mirror, to name a few.

No further details about the new project have been released as of yet, so stay tuned for updates!

