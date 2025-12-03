Emily In Paris season 5: Everything you need to know about the long-awaited final season

After four seasons of juggling romance, rivalry and haute couture in Paris, Emily In Paris’ Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is packing her passport and stilettos and heading to Italy. Rome, to be exact.

Advertisement

In the last season finale of Emily in Paris, the fashionista and marketing pro accepted a role to open Agence Grateau’s new Rome office, signalling a major professional shift.

On the personal front, her tense relationship with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) ended – with him deciding a little too late that he couldn’t live without her – and instead she found a spark with Italian luxury-heir Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini).

Her decision to relocate (again) marked a turning point for Emily as she levelled up on expat life.

Welcome back diva!!! (Image: Caroline Dubois/Netflix)

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, Gabriel has to deal with the repercussions of his choice,” Lily says.

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily, because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work-life balance.”

But it’s not au revoir to Paris completely, with series creator Darren Star (Sex and the City) reassuring fans that although Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome this season, “it doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris,” he says.

There's no place like Rome. Emily in Paris is coming back for SEASON 5! pic.twitter.com/UL3aRa0ftu — Netflix (@netflix) September 16, 2024

Is there a trailer for Emily In Paris season 5?

Not just yet! While a trailer is sure to drop any day now, we do have a teaser.

Advertisement

You can check it out below.

Who is in the Emily In Paris season 5 cast?

Alongside Collins as Emily, the ensemble cast returns, with Ashley Park as bestie Mindy, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as the ever-imposing boss Sylvie, and Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery as the chaotic Julien and Luc.

Bruno Gouery as Luc, Samuel Arnold as Julien in Emily in Paris. (Image: Caroline Dubois/Netflix) Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau in Emily in Paris. (Image: Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix)

Advertisement

As for Emily’s love interests, Lucas Bravo returns as hot chef Gabriel, Lucien Laviscount is back as Alfie and Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello.

Also William Abadie returns as Antoine Lambert and Arnaud Binard returns as Laurent G.

Stylish new faces added to the series include Oscar-nominee Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting) as Princess Jane, Emily’s friend who married into royalty, and Bryan Greenberg (Suits LA) as Jake, a mysterious investor with ties to both Paris and Rome.

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in Emily in Paris. (Image: Caroline Dubois/Netflix) William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in Emily In Paris. (Image: Caroline Dubois)

Advertisement

Where is Emily In Paris season 5 filmed?

Emily In Paris is giving la dolce vita with a Parisian twist!

This season is shot in a series of locations including Rome, Venice and Paris, but following on from the storyline in season four, the primary location this time around is Rome.

“From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us,” Darren Star told Netflix Tudum.

Talk about a tale of two cities!!!

Advertisement

She's startin'. Emily in Paris Season 5 is NOW IN PRODUCTION. pic.twitter.com/8kPUzjvdkp — Netflix (@netflix) May 7, 2025

When does Emily In Paris season 5 come out?

The countdown has officially begun!

Back in November, Netflix Tudum confirmed that Emily and her friends will be back on our screens on December 18.

In the meantime, you can watch seasons one to four of Emily In Paris on Netflix.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.