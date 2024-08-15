Bonjour Emily in Paris fans, season four of Netflix’s hit romance series is officially about to hit screens.

The streaming giant sent fans into a frenzy after releasing a photo of protagonist Lily Collins with the season four, episode one script in clutch.

Who could resist a trip to St Tropez with Camille, Emily and Mindy? (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

It has been more than a year since the fashionable Emily Cooper graced our screens in the City of Love, Paris. The third season saw Emily face issues in her marketing career, a complicated love life and mending friendships.

But the ending to Emily in Paris’ previous season saw viewers jaws drop to the floor as a surprise wedding, rejection at the alter and a pregnancy announcement took place, all within minutes.

So, what is in store for Emily in Paris season four? Continue scrolling to read for all the details.

Emily in Paris wouldn’t be the same without Julian, Luc & Sylvie. (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

Who has been cast in Emily in Paris, season four?

As expected, Lily Collins will reprise her role as Emily alongside her on-screen bestie Ashley Park as Mindy.

Given how season three concluded, it is safe to presume a number of regular cast members will return including Camille Razat (Camille), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julien), and Bruno Gouery (Luc).

However, the question on many fans lips is: Will Alfie, played by Lucien Laviscount, return for the next season? The third season saw Alfie storm off, ending his complex relationship with Emily.

Speaking of Alfie, the show’s creator Darren Star revealed to Deadline his story may not be over.

“I don’t think romantically he is in the picture [anymore]. I don’t think that [takes] Alfie out of the show. He certainly has a reason to be in Paris, and he’s working with Gabriel. I feel like all of our characters are still connected, just in a more complicated way,” he said in December 2022.

Will Aflie return for Emily in Paris season 4? (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

When does Emily in Paris, season four release?

Netflix has confirmed the release date for season four is 15 August 2024.

On January 19, 2024, the streaming giant revealed it was “back in production.”

What is the plot for Emily in Paris, season four?

While the specific plot points for season four haven’t yet been revealed, Darren did however previously state Camille’s former lover Sofia, played by Melia Kreiling could be returning alongside Sylvie’s husband Laurent, played by Arnuad Binard.

Darren noted the themes are: “how to balance business and toxic relationships, because that’s going to be happening with a lot of our characters.”

And when we thought Emily’s relationship with Gabriel couldn’t get anymore sticky, Darren confirmed season four will be “a more complicated place” for the pair.

“I think that a big question to think about [in] the next season is, Emily didn’t come to Paris for romance, she came for a job, and I think they’re both in a different, more mature place in their lives,” he told Deadline.

In addition, Camille is pregnant with Gabriel’s baby. Settle in fans, it is going to be a tough season.

Will there be an Emily in Paris, season five?

It seems fortune is on our side. Darren previously confessed to Deadline the story was far from over.

“I definitely think the show has a life beyond next season. There’s no end in sight until everybody feels like it’s time to end,” he said.