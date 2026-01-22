From Aussie wins to shock snubs: Everything you need to know about the 2026 Oscar nominations

Awards season is well under way and now that we’ve ticked off the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes, it’s time to get the ball rolling for the biggest, most prestigious awards of the year — the 98th Academy Awards, otherwise known as the Oscars.
On Thursday, the Academy released the official nominations list for the glitzy event, revealing a bunch of surprises, snubs and history-making nods in the mix.
In a win for Aussies, Australian actors Rose Byrne and Jacob Elordi have both landed nominations. Byrne is up for Best Actress for her stellar performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, while Elordi received a nod for Best Supporting Actor in Frankenstein. The nominations come after Bryne won a Golden Globe for the role, and Elordi took home a shiny Critics Choice Award.
Not too shabby for the stars from Down Under!
Ryan Coogler’s impeccable film Sinners has officially broken records for being the most-nominated film in history with 16 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Michael B Jordan, to name a few.
One Battle After Another copped 13 nods after cleaning up at the Golden Globes, while Sentimental Value received nine nominations.
Now, if you want to really be in the loop, we’ve compiled a nifty guide on where to watch all of the Oscar-nominated films of 2026. You can find it HERE.
Who was snubbed from the Oscars 2026?
One of the biggest snubs of seemed to be Wicked: For Good and it’s leading ladies Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande missing from the line up, even though they were both nominated for their performances in the first film in 2025.
Academy Award fans were also shocked to see that Paul Mescal didn’t score a nod for Hamnet despite the film receiving eight nominations in total, and that Chase Infinity — whose break out performance in One Battle After Another was a surprise smash-hit — didn’t receive a nomination despite being included in both the Critics Choice and Golden Globe nominations lists.
What were the big surprises of the 2026 Oscar nominations?
While One Battle After Another, Hamnet and Sinners have been cleaning up awards throughout the award circuit so far, audiences were surprised to see Ethan Hawke’s nomination for Blue Moon in the Best Actor category.
Plus, while Kate Hudson’s performance in Song Sung Blue was amazing, her inclusion in the Best Actress category came as a bit of a surprise.
Arguably the biggest surprise was Brad Pitt’s Formula One racing film F1 receiving nominations for four different categories including Best Picture.
When do the 2026 Oscars take place?
The 98th Academy Awards are set to kick off on March 15 in Hollywood.
They’ll be hosted by comedian and late night talk show host, Conan O’Brian, again this year.
Full Oscars 2026 nominations list
Best picture
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- F1
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best actor
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Michael B Jordan – Sinners
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Best actress
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best supporting actress
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan – Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Best supporting actor
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo – Sinners
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Best director
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Best adapted screenplay
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Train Dreams
Best original screenplay
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best original song
- Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless
- Golden – KPop Demon Hunters
- I Lied to You – Sinners
- Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi!
- Train Dreams – Train Dreams
Best original score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best international feature
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sirât
- The Secret Agent
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best animated feature
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best documentary feature
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through the Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Alabama Solution
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best costume design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Best production design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best sound
- Frankenstein
- F1
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
Best film editing
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best visual effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- Sinners
- The Lost Bus
Best live action short
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Butcher’s Stain
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best animated short
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- Retirement Plan
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- The Three Sisters
Best documentary short
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: Were and Are Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Best casting
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- The Secret Agent