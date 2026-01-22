From Aussie wins to shock snubs: Everything you need to know about the 2026 Oscar nominations

Awards season is well under way and now that we’ve ticked off the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes, it’s time to get the ball rolling for the biggest, most prestigious awards of the year — the 98th Academy Awards, otherwise known as the Oscars.

On Thursday, the Academy released the official nominations list for the glitzy event, revealing a bunch of surprises, snubs and history-making nods in the mix.

In a win for Aussies, Australian actors Rose Byrne and Jacob Elordi have both landed nominations. Byrne is up for Best Actress for her stellar performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, while Elordi received a nod for Best Supporting Actor in Frankenstein. The nominations come after Bryne won a Golden Globe for the role, and Elordi took home a shiny Critics Choice Award.

Not too shabby for the stars from Down Under!

Jacob Elordi. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Rose Byrne. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ryan Coogler’s impeccable film Sinners has officially broken records for being the most-nominated film in history with 16 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Michael B Jordan, to name a few.

One Battle After Another copped 13 nods after cleaning up at the Golden Globes, while Sentimental Value received nine nominations.

Now, if you want to really be in the loop, we’ve compiled a nifty guide on where to watch all of the Oscar-nominated films of 2026. You can find it HERE.

Who was snubbed from the Oscars 2026?

One of the biggest snubs of seemed to be Wicked: For Good and it’s leading ladies Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande missing from the line up, even though they were both nominated for their performances in the first film in 2025.

Academy Award fans were also shocked to see that Paul Mescal didn’t score a nod for Hamnet despite the film receiving eight nominations in total, and that Chase Infinity — whose break out performance in One Battle After Another was a surprise smash-hit — didn’t receive a nomination despite being included in both the Critics Choice and Golden Globe nominations lists.

Paul Mescal. (Photo by Simon Ackerman/FilmMagic) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Chase Infiniti. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

What were the big surprises of the 2026 Oscar nominations?

While One Battle After Another, Hamnet and Sinners have been cleaning up awards throughout the award circuit so far, audiences were surprised to see Ethan Hawke’s nomination for Blue Moon in the Best Actor category.

Plus, while Kate Hudson’s performance in Song Sung Blue was amazing, her inclusion in the Best Actress category came as a bit of a surprise.

Arguably the biggest surprise was Brad Pitt’s Formula One racing film F1 receiving nominations for four different categories including Best Picture.

When do the 2026 Oscars take place?

The 98th Academy Awards are set to kick off on March 15 in Hollywood.

They’ll be hosted by comedian and late night talk show host, Conan O’Brian, again this year.

Conan is returning as a host for the Oscars 2026. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images)

Full Oscars 2026 nominations list

Best picture

Bugonia

Frankenstein

F1

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best supporting actress

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best adapted screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Best original screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best original song

Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden – KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You – Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams – Train Dreams

Best original score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best international feature

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best animated feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best documentary feature

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through the Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Alabama Solution

The Perfect Neighbor

Best costume design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best make-up and hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best production design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best sound

Frankenstein

F1

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best film editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

Sinners

The Lost Bus

Best live action short

A Friend of Dorothy

Butcher’s Stain

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best animated short

Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

The Three Sisters

Best documentary short

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

The Secret Agent

