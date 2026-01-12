Golden Globes 2026 LIVE: The best (and worst!) dressed on the red carpet

The Golden Globes 2026 are officially upon us! But before the biggest names in Hollywood begin filing into the ballroom to find out which nominees will receive a coveted Golden Globe award, it’s time for the (arguably) best bit of the night — the red carpet fashion.

While the red carpet has only just kicked off, we’ve already seen showbusiness’ elite bring their A-game in the fashion on the carpet.

So, to see the best (and worst!) looks from the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards live as they appear on the red carpet, keep on reading.

Meanwhile, if you’d like to see the talented directors, actors and their projects nominated for an award, click HERE.

To find out how and where to watch the Golden Globes, click HERE.

All the celebrity looks from the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet

Sarah Snook

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Aussie star Sarah Snook is glowing in this long-sleeve, black-lace gown! The iconic actress is up for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture for her work in All Her Fault.

Odessa A’Zion

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images) (Photo by JC Olivera/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Odessa A’Zion is everywhere right now, and we can’t get enough of her! The Marty Supreme star looks impeccable with her signature curls, feathered top and black trousers on the red carpet.

Bella Ramsay

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Bella Ramsay is taking a risk on the red carpet this year — and we love to see it! The Last Of Us star, who is up for Best Actress in a Television series, has amped up a typical black suit with a satin pink belt draped around their shoulders.

We’re not sure whether this trend will catch on but we love someone who pushes the fashion envelope!

Charli xcx

Pop singer and ultimate cool girl Charli xcx looks divine in a glistening feathered corset with a sleek white skirt.

The Brat musician has been working incredibly hard on soundtracks for a series of upcoming films including Wuthering Heights, The Moment and The Gallerist and she will be presenting an award at the Golden Globes.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

We can’t get enough of Jennifer Lawrence’s gorgeous sheer, floral gown. From the delicate way it drapes along the ground to the embroidery detail, it’s stunning. Jennifer is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her film Die My Love.

Rose Byrne

Australian darling Rose Byrne truly made a splash when she arrived to the Golden Globes red carpet in this show-stopping, bright green number. Rose is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Ariana Grande

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Wicked: For Good star Ariana Grande is giving Aimee Lou Wood a run for her money with this black, off-the-shoulder dress. Ariana is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Glinda the Good Witch.

Jenna Ortega

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Nobody does goth girl glam like Jenna Ortega. The Wednesday star looks striking in a black gown with daring cut outs and glistening, tasselled shoulder pads.

Jenna is up for the Best Actress in a Television Series for her role as Wednesday in the hit Netflix series.

Amanda Seyfried

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried will be making brides around the world jealous with this stunning, draped white gown. The Housemaid star is currently up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in The Testament of Ann Lee.

Nikki Glaser

(Photo by Jesse Grant/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images) (Photo by Jesse Grant/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

It’s time for Nikki Glaser, the host of the 2026 Golden Globes, to walk the red carpet. The comedian is looking pretty in pink in the gorgeous satin dress and matching sparkly bag. We love to see it !

Nikki made history in 2025 when she was the first female to host the awards. She did such a good job that they asked her back for 2026.

Aimee Lou Wood

(Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)

Aimee Lou Wood is wearing a romantic, black off-the-shoulder gown with a cinched waist and a generous skirt.

With so many streamlined dresses at the Golden Globes, it’s lovely to see a different silhouette. Aimee is up for Best Supporting Actress in The White Lotus.

Sean Hayes, Will Arnett and Jason Bateman

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sean Hayes, Will Arnett and Jason Bateman may be very talented and successful actors but this time around, they’re attending the Golden Globes due to the success of their podcast Smartless! This is the first year that the awards include an award for Best Podcast.

They’re nominated alongside Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang With Amy Poehler, The Mel Robbins Podcast, Smartless and Up First.

Tessa Thompson

(Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson is giving us a modern-day Tinker Bell in this gorgeous, green strapless dress. Paired with her hair in drifting waves down her back, we think this might be one of the best looks of the night.

Very fitting for a Best Actress in a Motion Picture nominee, don’t you think?

Walton Goggins

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Walton Goggins knows how to work a red carpet. Not only does he always take risks in his fashion choices, but he always brings the energy. We can’t get enough of the golden shirt for the Golden Globes.

Teyana Taylor

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor is serving one of the most daring dresses of the night and dare we say she’s pulling it off! The black-satin dress hugs her body in the right places, has gorgeous cut outs and a bedazzled, bow back.

We love to see it!

Kate Hudson

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kate Hudson’s metallic silver dress just drips off her in the best way.

The iconic How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star is up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in Song Sung Blue where she plays Claire Sardina, one half of the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning and Thunder, alongside Hugh Jackman.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger looks as if he was born to wear this suit.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

(Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)

Newlyweds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are looking incredibly loved up on the Golden Globe red carpet in their matching outfit! Selena, who is up for Best Actress in a Television Series for her work in Only Murders In The Building, looks eternally elegant in her feathered look.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Acting power-couple Leighton Meester and Adam Brody decided to work the red carpet together for the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. We can’t get enough of how Adam’s yellow-tinted glasses match the yellow accent in her dress.

This year, Adam is up for Best Actor in a television series for Nobody Wants This.

Robin Wright

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Robin Wright is serving complete elegance in this floor-length black gown. Paired with the glowing skin and simple hair, we can’t get enough.

She is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor for her role in The Girlfriend.

Alicia Silverstone

(Photo by Jesse Grant/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

We are totally buggin’ over Alicia Silverstone’s drop-dead gorgeous red gown. The Clueless star looks like a modern day Jessica Rabbit come to life!

Hudson Williams

(Photo by JC Olivera/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images) (Photo by JC Olivera/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Just months after Hudson Williams exploded onto the scene with his breakout role as Shane Hollander in the ground-breaking gay hockey romance series Heated Rivalry, he’s making his Golden Globes debut. Will his co-star Connor Storrie be far behind?

Connor Storrie

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Here he is! Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie is also making his Golden Globes debut after the success of the series in this British-mod inspired outfit.

Ginnifer Goodwin

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ginnifer Goodman’s long-sleeve gown is reminiscent of a constellation in this dazzling pearl, encrusted dress.

Snoop Dog

(Photo by Michael Buckner/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images) (Photo by Michael Buckner/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

He may not be an actor but American rapper Snoop Dog cleans up pretty damn nicely in a silk suit with red accents.

He’ll be presenting one of the Golden Globe awards.

Brittany Snow

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Photo by Jesse Grant/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The Hunting Wives star Brittany Snow looks ethereal in this strapless, floor-length white gown.

With a simple line and a thick satin trim, this paired-back look gives elegance and luxury.

Ayo Edibiri

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Ayo Edebiri is dazzling in this black, two-toned gown. Each awards show, the comedy-actress never fails to pull out the fashion stops and we love to see it!

Ayo is nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series, musical or comedy for her work in The Bear.

