Is Nobody Wants This returning for season 3? Here’s what we know so far

Netflix’s Nobody Wants This has already solidified itself as a classic romantic comedy.

The Emmy-nominated show, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, has gripped viewers and critics alike with its unique storyline and witty humour.

Audiences have connected with Rabbi Noah and podcaster Joanne’s love story, and how they’re navigating an inter-faith relationship in a modern context.

But following the recent release of season two, many are asking the question: will there be a third season? Here’s what we know so far…

(Credit: Netflix)

WILL THERE BE ANOTHER SEASON OF NOBODY WANTS THIS?

Sadly, there’s been no word from Netflix yet on whether Nobody Wants This will be returning for season three.

However, there are some major signs that make the show’s renewal seem inevitable…

First of all, Kristen Bell (accidentally?) let it slip in a recent interview with Parade that the writer’s room for season three of Nobody Wants This has officially started, meaning the creative minds behind the hit show have already started crafting Joanne and Noah’s next chapter.

“The writer’s room is working right now,” Kristen told the publication. “You never know if you’re gonna be able to shoot because that’s way above our pay grade, and they decide what shows are gonna be shot. But the writer’s room is writing it right now. That we know.”

The fact that they’ve started writing is a good sign that Netflix is keen to continue the series, and back in September 2024, show creator Erin Foster said she was eager to keep the show running.

“I definitely wrote it with a second or third season in mind, because [I’ve] got plans for Joanne,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

The second major sign pointing to Nobody Wants This’ renewal is the show’s position on the Netflix charts.

Season two of the show has been well received by viewers and has topped Netflix’s TV charts after racking up an impressive 8.6 million views within the first four days of its release!

If Nobody Wants This maintains its momentum, we’re sure it will be renewed for season three in no time.

(Credit: Netflix)

WHAT HAPPENED IN NOBODY WANTS THIS SEASON 2?

Spoiler alert!

Season two of Nobody Wants This picked up right where things left off in season one, with Joanne still unsure about converting to Judaism and Noah trying to figure out what that meant for their future together.

We also saw more of the people around them – Joanne’s sister Morgan dealt with her own relationship drama, and Noah’s family faced some tension too.

By the end of the season, Joanne and Noah realised that being together isn’t about agreeing on everything, but about accepting each other as they are.

In the season finale, Noah and Joanne reconciled after almost breaking up, and Noah called Joanne his “soulmate,” saying that he loves her regardless of whether or not she converts to Judaism.

Joanne replied saying he was “in luck,” implying she plans to convert, leaving the show open for a third season.

