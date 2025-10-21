‘A lot of men have killed their wives…’ Kristen Bell’s anniversary post divides the internet

Kristen Bell recently celebrated 12 years of marriage to Dax Shepard with an Instagram post that divided fans. The Nobody Wants This star shared a photo of the couple cuddling, alongside a caption referencing a darkly humorous “promise” from Shepard:

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivised to kill you, I never would.’ ❤️” she wrote.

While some followers defended the post as an inside joke, others criticized its timing (October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the U.S.) and calling it “in poor taste.” Comments were quickly flooded with concerns, including one noting, “Worldwide a woman is killed every ten minutes by their partner… #stopviolenceagainstwomen.”

Kristen has since limited comments, but the post remains live, racking up over 690,000 likes. This latest kerfuffle adds to the ongoing public fascination with Bell and Shepard’s unconventional, highly candid relationship.

Kristen’s anniversary post received mixed reactions. (Credit: Instagram)

How Did Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard meet?

The pair first crossed paths in 2007 at a sushi dinner for a mutual friend. Dax, newly famous from Punk’d, recalls being wary of Kristen’s “unbridled happiness,” while Kristen mainly remembered that he “talked so much.”

Sparks didn’t fly immediately and it wasn’t until weeks later at a Detroit Red Wings game that they started connecting. Dax texted Kristen the next day, jokingly apologizing for getting her number without permission. “I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me,” Kristen recalled during an appearence on Sunday TODAY with Wilie Geist in 2019.

(Credit: Getty)

When Did Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard start dating for real?

Although Kristen was smitten early on, Dax initially hesitated as he was still involved in other relationships. But, after a brief four-day breakup just three months into their relationship, he realized Kristen was the one.

Dax later said he realised his mistake quickly and was ready to be ‘exlusive.’

“That’s the best personality I’ve ever seen on a woman,” he recalled in a 2019 interview with People. “I need to be around it. I want to be around it when I’m 80, but how?”

The pair went on to become engaged in late 2009, publicly announcing it at the 2010 Grammys, and wed in an intimate Beverly Hills courthouse ceremony in October 2013.

The pair tied the knot in 2013.



What makes their marriage work?

Kristen and Dax are often praised for their candid, sometimes unconventional relationship. From playful jabs about each other’s pasts to openly addressing tabloid rumours (Dax recently clarified they are not swingers, though he jokingly left room for “an open dialogue”), the couple embraces honesty, humour, and therapy as pillars of their marriage.

Kristen told E! News: “Foundational trust” is the secret,” she told the publication. “Even if Dax hooks up with the most beautiful person in the world at work, I know he’s committed to our family. I know he’s coming home. I know he loves our children. I know he strives to be a great husband and father.”

They’ve also credited shared goals, particularly parenting, as key to maintaining a strong partnership. Therapy has been another cornerstone, helping them navigate disagreements without contempt.

The couple share two daughters. (Credit: Instagram)

How do Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard handle family life?

The couple share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, and Kristen often shares insights into their parenting philosophy. From community support to balancing work and family life, they embrace openness.

“No one’s got a turnkey, easy experience. Everyone’s got these little tiny challenges, some have bigger ones. And I think it’s just comforting to know that the struggle’s kind of universal,” Kristen said in a joint interview with People.

Dax echoed this, calling fatherhood “the greatest thing that has ever happened to me,” and highlighting how it anchors his life.

