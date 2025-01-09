They were the sweethearts of the 2000s, but Leighton Meester and Adam Brody’s romantic relationship didn’t begin until 2013.

Leighton was the ‘It girl’ after portraying rich girl Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl, meanwhile Adam was the loveable geek Seth Cohen in The O.C.

(Credit: Getty)

Adam’s series was ending while Leighton’s was just beginning, and both shows happened to be produced by Josh Schwartz who introduced the pair together after bumping into each other in 2007 at a Los Angeles deli.

As if fate wasn’t willing to let these icons just pass each other by, the pair worked together on The Oranges in 2011. However, Adam was in a relationship at the time.

A year after, when Adam was single, he romantically connected with Leighton.

Adam and Leighton at the screening of their first film together. (Credit: Getty)

“I was very attracted to her from jump,” he said during an interview on Anna Faris’ Unqualified podcast in 2021. “She’s a heavenly creature. I thought she was gorgeous. And even when we did the movie, there was chemistry there, but I was seeing someone.”

The news of their relationship broke in February 2013 when US Weekly said they’d been “hanging out” for a few weeks. But the couple brought their relationship into the public eye at the premiere of his film, Some Girl(s) in June 2013.

During a 2017 interview with Access Hollywood, Leighton admitted they were “meant to be together,”

Adam and Leighton at the Some Girl(s) premiere. (Credit: Getty)

“I think maybe I thought he was cute. I remember he was a screensaver of one of my best friends when we were like seventeen,” she said.

The couple never vocally confirmed their relationship, however, E! reported their engagement in November 2013 after less than a year of dating.

A few months later in February 2014, multiple sources informed Us Weekly that Adam and Leighton secretly tied the knot in Northern California by the ocean.

E! additionally reported the newlyweds were spotted “relaxing” at St. Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico for their honeymoon.

The couple have two children together. (Credit: Getty)

Just a year after their alleged wedding, Adam and Leighton welcomed their first daughter together, named Arlo Day. Keeping to their normal values regarding privacy, the pair didn’t reveal their child’s name or gender at the time of the announcement.

The birth of their second child, a boy, was revealed in September 2020 when Adam spoke on The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular. However, the pair have not revealed the bubs name.

Most recently on Adam and Leighton’s love and career agenda, the parents have starred in local Stan series, Good Cop/Bad Cop.

