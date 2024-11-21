Recognised for her iconic role as Blair Waldorf in the 2000s hit series Gossip Girl, Leighton Meester is headed down under for an Australian production of Good Cop/Bad Cop.

The Stan Original series began production in Queensland sometime around April 2024, with Leighton being joined by Australia’s own Luke Cook (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Clancy Brown (Dexter: New Blood).

The eight-part series see’s Leighton and Luke portray sibling detectives in a small Pacific Northwest police force. Together they must deal with the colourful locals, a serious lack of resources and a complicated relationship with police chief, Big Hank (Clancy) – who doubles as their father.

Stan has confirmed the highly-anticipated series, Good Cop/Bad Cop will premiere on February 20, 2025.

Queensland appears to be the ‘it’ filming location in Australia currently as Good Cop/Bad Cop isn’t the first international project to be attracted there – along with Apples Never Fall starring Sam Neill, Mortal Kombat 2 and Eden.

One of the brilliant minds behind the series is writer John Quaintance, best known for his work on Will & Grace. Joining him on the writing team is Phil Lloyd, Steve Joe, Julie de Fina, Steve Toltz, Sarinah Masukor and Clare Sladden.

Meanwhile director duties have been shared by Trent O’Donnell, Natalie Bailey, Gracie Otto and Corrie Chen.

“It is really exciting to collaborate with Roku and Stan on this great new series starring Leighton Meester, who we are honored to welcome home to The CW, where she launched her career and made Gossip Girl, one of the network’s most iconic and successful dramas of all time,” said The CW President of Entertainment, Brad Schwartz.

“Writer John Quaintance and executive producer Jeff Wachtel have created a fun and funny drama full of clever storytelling and irresistible characters that we are confident will resonate with audiences worldwide. With Jeff’s track record of launching shows like Suits, Dawson’s Creek, and Psych, we are thrilled for him to bring his hitmaking magic to The CW.”

