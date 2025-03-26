Where to watch The Office (US) in Australia:

The idea of The Office (US) was simple enough: a mockumentary on typical office workers doing 9 to 5, but the wacky characters and their iconic quotes have remained an integral part of pop culture even 20 years after its premiere.

Advertisement

There isn’t a day that passes when we aren’t thinking about Michael Scott’s inappropriate comments, Dwight Schrute’s beet farm, Jim Halpert fawning over Pam Beesly, and Stanley Hudson’s sassy one-liners.

Jim imitating Dwight. (Credit: NBC)

Released in March 2005, the US iteration followed the United Kingdom version which took a darker approach to office life.

However, the American version attracted the likes of Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Ed Helms, Creed Bratton (who plays himself), Kathy Bates, Mindy Kaling, and Phylis Smith.

Advertisement

Other cast members include Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Rashida Jones, Brian Baumgartner, Paul Lieberstein, Melora Hardin, Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nunez, Kate Flannery, Catherine Tate, Craig Robinson, Angela Kinsey, Leslie David Baker, and B.J. Novak.

While picking a favourite episode of The Office (US) is like picking a favourite child, Steve Carell didn’t hesitate to reveal his most-loved episode was ‘A Benihana Christmas’ during an interview with Variety.

In the third season’s tenth episode, Michael, Dwight, Jim and Andy visit a Benihana restaurant where Michael and Andy pick up two waitresses from the diner and take them back to the office party.

Michael and Jim in the episode ‘A Benihana Christmas’. (Credit: NBC)

Advertisement

Michael, however, couldn’t tell the difference between the two waitresses – and so he marked one of them with a Sharpie…

Fans shed a tear (or more) when we bid farewell to The Office with the final episode in May 2013.

And despite it being over a decade since The Office’s end, the cast remain friends to this very day.

On-screen foes, Angela and Jenna co-host the podcast Office Ladies together, B.J. revealed he was “closest” with Mindy despite their on-screen chaos, John’s real-life wife Emily Blunt revealed to Variety that Jenna is one of their “closest friends, and many more friendships continue.

Advertisement

Where to watch The Office (US) in Australia:

If you’re an Australian fan wanting to re-watch, or begin for the first time, in celebration of The Office’s anniversary, the sitcom is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Stream The Office (US) on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial.

The Office (US) Then versus Now:

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use