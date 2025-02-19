Leighton Meester, better known as the ‘It girl’ in the 2000s after portraying Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl, headed Down Under to star in Australian series, Good Cop/Bad Cop.

Advertisement

The Stan Original series began production in Queensland around April 2024, with the Hollywood star being joined by a number of Australian actors.

A first look image at Good Cop/ Bad Cop. (Image: Instagram)

Queensland has become a hotspot for productions in 2024 with Apples Never Fall starring Sam Neill, Mortal Kombat 2 and Eden.

Directing duties have been shared by Trent O’Donnell, Natalie Bailey, Gracie Otto and Corrie Chen.

Advertisement

“It is really exciting to collaborate with Roku and Stan on this great new series starring Leighton Meester, who we are honored to welcome home to The CW, where she launched her career and made Gossip Girl, one of the network’s most iconic and successful dramas of all time,” said The CW President of Entertainment, Brad Schwartz.

As fans anxiously await the release of Stan’s Good Cop/Bad Cop, we’ve answered all your burning questions about the series.

Leighton as Blair in Gossip Girl.

(Image: Getty)

What is Good Cop/Bad Cop about?

The eight-part series follows Leighton, playing Lou, and Luke Cook (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Henry, sibling detectives working in a small Pacific Northwest police force.

Advertisement

Together they must deal with the colourful locals, a serious lack of resources and a complicated relationship with police chief, Big Hank played by Clancy Brown (Dexter: New Blood) – who doubles as their father.

Who is the cast?

Aside from the dream team, Leighton, Luke and Clancy, Stan has confirmed William McKenna, Grace Chow, Scott Lee, Blazey Best, Phillipa Northeast, and Davon Terrell will be joining the cast.

While speaking to TV WEEK, Luke admitted it took some convincing on his part to take the role.

“I originally said no to this audition because I didn’t think I could play him,” Luke said. “But they came back and offered it again, so I gave it a go and got it. And since I’ve been playing Henry, I keep thinking, ‘What was I thinking?’ [turning it down]”

Advertisement

Once he accepted the role, Luke learnt he would be starring alongside Leighton and veteran actor Clancy Brown.

“A huge part of the excitement was getting to know Leighton and Clancy,” Luke said. “I met them just before shooting and we got along like a house on fire. Leighton and I got a chance to rehearse as brother and sister for one day [to work through their dynamic] and we figured out their back story.”

(Credit: Getty)

The official trailer released in January additionally teased Leighton’s husband Adam Brody will also star in the show. Much like his wife, Adam stole hearts in the 2000s as the charming geek Seth Cohen in The O.C.

Advertisement

Luke confessed he “didn’t know what to expect” from the power couple on set.

“They’re the most down-to-earth famous people we know,” he confirmed. “There were stories on set about Adam lending his surfboard to a guy to catch a wave. They’re easy to love.”

When does Good Cop/Bad Cop release?

Stan has confirmed the highly-anticipated series, Good Cop/Bad Cop will premiere on February 20, 2025.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use