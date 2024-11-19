One of Australia’s most beloved family series, Bump is returning for a fifth season. However, a July announcement has confirmed Bump’s fifth season will be its last.

Production for the Stan comedy-drama is well-underway in Sydney. So what can fans expect in the show’s wrap-up season?

(Image: Stan)

According to Deadline, the final season will jump between past and present as the lead characters confront Oly’s mother Angie’s cancer diagnosis all the while enjoying Oly’s second pregnancy.

Returning for its triumphant ending is Nathalie Morris (Oly), Carlos Sanson Jr. (Santi), Claudia Karvan (Jacinda), Angus Sampson, Christian Byers and Ava Cannon. Joining them are Loane Sa’ula, Safia Arain, Paul Garcia, Claudia de Giusti, Steph Tisdell, Dylan Alcott, Anita Hegh, Ryan Johnson and Matilda Ridgway.

A bunch of new faces will also be joining the Bump family including Oscar Leal, Henriette Amevor, Miguel Andrade and Alex Sanson.

Bump’s final season will premiere on December 26, 2024, with all episodes dropping at once.

A new season is coming!

(Image: Instagram)

It has been a brilliant four seasons of Bump, with fans laughing and crying with the protagonists. A fifth season was originally announced in March by Stan via Instagram with co-creator and star Claudia Karvan, plays Angie Davis, sharing the news.

“Bump is back,” she began. “We’re going to do series five. Can’t wait to share it with you, really thrilled to be doing it.”

Meanwhile, the video’s caption read: “Bump’s back, baby! The much-loved Stan Original Series will be back for season 5 with five times the fun, five times the drama, and five times the heart.”

Claudia is the co-creator.

(Image: Instagram)

Season four of the Stan series was arguably one of the biggest yet. Beginning with a two-year time jump, Santi was the unhappy stay-at-home dad while Oly was the ‘breadwinner’, and little Jacinda was starting primary school.

However, the idea of a fourth season was completely unexpected to Claudia.

“We actually didn’t expect a fourth season,” Claudia told TV WEEK at the time. “We thought that was it. Then when Stan ordered a fourth, Kelsey [Munro] and I put our heads together and settled on an environmental lens to see the world through. Series one, two and three was very much and very consciously a feminist lens.”

Despite the family fun core of the series, Bump discusses “solid and subversive storylines” Claudia told Mamamia.

“Even in the first season you see this high school girl being presented with her new baby and she says ‘get that thing away from me’. That’s a hard-hitting storyline but one we do wrap up in a lot of goodness, love, warmth, and loyalty. We’ve made it a bit like an urban fantasy.

