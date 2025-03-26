Watching the three families we’ve known and come to love, reluctantly farewell each other was heartbreaking to Modern Family fans over the world.

Advertisement

On September 23, 2009, we sat down to watch these families from suburban Los Angeles as they tackled modern day challenges. After eleven incredible seasons, Modern Family brought it all to an end on April 8, 2020.

Modern Family ended in 2020.

(Image: ABC)

But the Modern Family fever has never ended…

Many people have rewatched the series countless times or have either picked up the series after hearing about how much people love it.

Advertisement

And fans aren’t the only ones who cannot seem to let the series go, with the actors frequently talking about the series or reuniting and even participating in a revival.

Sofia Vergara, who portrayed Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, spoke about a reboot in May to The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, hosted by Scott Feinberg, revealed she would do it “just for the experience of doing it again.”

Ty (far left) couldn’t make the 2023 reunion.

(Image: ABC)

“I mean, I would do it in a second. Of course, I would do it,” Sofia shared.

Advertisement

Sofia’s love for her former on-screen family will never cease, as she hosted a reunion for the cast in November 2023.

In attendance was Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy), Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy), Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker), Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett), Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy), Ed O’Neill (Jay Pritchett), Rico Rodriguez (Manny Delgado), and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (Lily Tucker-Pritchett).

Unfortunately, the only one not in attendance was Ty Burrell who played Phil Dunphy. However, they did hold up a photo of Ty for the Modern Family reunion picture – which just so happened to be his least favourite press photo.

“You were basically punishing me for missing the reunion, which I deserved,” Burrell teasingly told co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson on his Dinner’s on Me podcast. ‘It was the photo of me in the headphones doing the rock and roll heavy metal sign.”

Advertisement

Following the reunion, rumours circulated that Ty had passed, despite his absence being due to a surgical procedure.

“It was so funny. When we look back on that, we’re like, because we brought a photo of you to include you in all the family pictures and we were like, ‘well yeah it does sort of look like we were having a memorial for you’,” Jesse said.

In an interview with People, Sofia revealed it was “the first time we had all seen each other in almost four years.”

“It’s amazing because we’re always connected,” she added. “Even though we haven’t seen each other in so long, it felt like we just left the set in 2020.”

Advertisement

As fans wait for the Modern Family cast reunite, or even potentially announce a reboot, continue scrolling to look at our favourite reunion moments over the years.

Stream Modern Family on Disney Plus from $13.99/mth.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use