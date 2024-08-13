With a star-studded cast featuring some of our favourite actors of all time (Meryl Streep, obviously), it’s no surprise that Only Murders in the Building is at the top of our watch list.

We are about to head into the fourth season of the beloved series, so here’s all the juicy details you need to know.

The trio filming on set in 2021. (Image: Getty)

As a quick recap (or overview for those who haven’t seen the show before), Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who live in the same apartment complex building in New York City: the Arconia. The trio come from diverse backgrounds, but find a common interest in their love for true-crime podcasts.

They suddenly find themselves wrapped up in a crime of their own when a death occurs inside their apartment building.

New details about the fourth instalment of Only Murders in the Building have been revealed, with the President of Disney Television Group speaking to Deadline about the trio of main characters abandoning New York City and heading to California instead.

Eva Longoria and Eugene Levy are among other joining Only Murders in the Building for season four. (Images: Getty)

Is there a season 4 of Only Murders in the Building cast?

Yes! Season four of Only Murders in the Building will be hitting streaming on 27 August 2024. Series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez will all be reprising their roles in the fourth season.

In addition, it has been announced that Meryl Streep will be returning to show while Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon and Kumail Nanjiani have all been confirmed for season four, however their specific roles have yet to be revealed.

How successful is Only Murders in the Building?

Only Murders in the Building is an extremely successful series and it has received numerous accolades.

The show has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, and Critics Choice Awards, just to name a few.

Additionally, Only Murders in the Building has won Golden Trailer Awards, Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez and Martin Short will all be returning for season four. (Image: Getty)

Is the Arconia a real building?

Yes! The property portrayed as the Arconia in Only Murders in the Building is an actual building in New York City.

The property is named The Belnord and is located on the Upper West Side.

Where can I stream Only Murders in the Building in Australia?

All three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are available to stream on both Disney Plus and Apple TV+, and season four will also be available to stream on both platforms when it is released on 27 August.

Stream Only Murders in the Building now on Disney Plus with a mth-to-mth no lock-in contract. Subscribe here.

Stream Only Murders in the Building now on Apple TV+ with a 7 day free trial. Subscribe here.