Only murders not in the building? How can this be?

It’s been three years since we met the crime-solving, podcast-hosting characters at the centre of this quirky who-done-it and a lot has changed.

The stars attended the 2024 American Film Institute Awards together. (Credit: Getty)

After starting out as strangers in Only Murders in the Building, Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles-Haden (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) have become firm friends, successful media stars and an unstoppable crime-fighting team that always gets to the truth.

But the one thing that’s stayed the same is that the crimes they tackle – the murders that seem to follow them around – are all set and solved in their New York apartment building. Well, maybe not any more.

At the end of season three, the trio was presented with yet another crime to solve when Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) was shot in an attack obviously aimed at Charles. Sazz was, after all, his stunt double.

But with their successful podcast about to be turned into a movie, Charles, Oliver and Mabel are heading to Hollywood. It means they’ll be a long way from any clues, suspects and – most importantly – their beloved building.

Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy and Zach Galifianakis have been cast as the three amateur sleuths in a new film. (Credit: Getty)

“Pack your bags, bitches,” Oliver screams when the trio are given the news, “We’re going to the movies!”

While technically that means they won’t be in their building, series showrunner John Hoffman said it’s the success they’ve been building (see what he did there?) that will be investigated.

“I think the idea of what you create is a thing you put out to the world, and sometimes you can’t be prepared for the repercussions of what potentially the world does with your thing, and how they feel about it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in June.

It’ll be a complete change of pace for the popular mystery comedy drama, which has famous faces such as three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep, Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy, Eva Longoria and Eugene Levy among the cast in season four.

“I think season four notches it up again,” Martin, 74, said on US breakfast television recently.

And in a huge tease that maybe that last murder didn’t happen in the building at all, Jane Lynch will be returning too!

So, is she dead? The three stars aren’t saying, but as Steve says in the same interview, “It all makes for a lot of fun!”

