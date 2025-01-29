As 2025 begins we look forward to the announcement and birth of reality stars, Hollywood celebs, athletes and supermodels babies.

Advertisement

Excitingly, a few celebs announced their pregnancies last year and early this year, so we have some little bub pics to look forward to!

MAFS Lizzie Sobinoff, Amber Heard, Jennifer Lawrence and Madeleine West are a few of our faves who have announced their pregnancies.

Keep scrolling to see all the beautiful celeb babies that have been born so far this year.

(Credit: Getty) Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Princess Beatrice has welcomed her second child, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi who was born on January 22 at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. Athena is their second child, after their first daughter Sienna was born in 2021. Their sweet little girl weighed in at 4 pounds and 5 ounces after being born several weeks early.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use