Introducing the newest stars of 2025: Meet this years adorable celebrity babies

There are plenty more on the way!
As 2025 begins we look forward to the announcement and birth of reality stars, Hollywood celebs, athletes and supermodels babies.

Excitingly, a few celebs announced their pregnancies last year and early this year, so we have some little bub pics to look forward to!

MAFS Lizzie Sobinoff, Amber Heard, Jennifer Lawrence and Madeleine West are a few of our faves who have announced their pregnancies.

Keep scrolling to see all the beautiful celeb babies that have been born so far this year.

Beatrice and Eduordo
(Credit: Getty)

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice has welcomed her second child, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi who was born on January 22 at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Athena is their second child, after their first daughter Sienna was born in 2021. Their sweet little girl weighed in at 4 pounds and 5 ounces after being born several weeks early.

Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

