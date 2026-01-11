How and where to watch the Golden Globes 2026 in Australia

Awards season is upon us and the very next cab off the rank is the Golden Globes 2026.
Similarly to last week’s Critics Choice Awards, there are some solid front runners going into the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. Paul Thomas Anderson’s action-thriller One Battle After Another has a whopping nine nomination, followed by drama Sentimental Value coming in second with eight.
Sinners has seven nods, then Hamnet with six, then both Wicked: For Good and Frankenstein starring Jacob Elordi coming in hot five five nominations.
In the television world, The White Lotus currently has the most nominations with six nods, with Adolescence receiving five.
Interestingly, a new category has been added to the mix this year: a Best Podcast category! The new category has seen the likes Dax Shephard’s Armchair Expert, Good Hang with Amy Pohler and Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy amongst the nominees.
For the full list of nominations plus the winners as they unfold live click HERE.
Where can I watch the Golden Globes 2026 in Australia?
This year, the Golden Globes will be streamed exclusively on Paramout+ who managed to bag the excluive streaming rights in Australia.
Paramount+ subscriptions start from $7.99 per month. You can check it out HERE.
Alternatively, you can watch the whole thing on Channel 10 or 10Play at 7:30pm AEDT.
When do the Golden Globes 2026 start?
With the awards are taking place in Los Angeles, that means us Aussies need to wrap our head around the time difference. Rather than tuning into the Golden Globes on Sunday evening, for us, the event kicks off on Monday the 12th of January at 11 AEDT.
To get into the specifics, NSW, Victoria, Tasmania and the ACT can tune in from 11am AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time). TV-lovers in Queensland can switch on from 10am AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) while for those in South Australia, the awards kick off at 10:30am ACDT (Australian Central Standard Time).
Western Australians can tune in from 8am AWST (Australian Western Standard Time).