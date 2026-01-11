Golden Globes 2026: The full nomination and winners list (updated live!)

We’re officially in the thick of award season and the next glitzy event to grace our screens are the 83rd Annual Golden Globes!

The Golden Globes are an event to celebrant excellence in both international film and in television. Kicking off right after the Critic’s Choice awards, the Golden Globes are the next big indicator about which directors, actors and titles will received the esteemed Oscar later on in the year.

Below, you can check out all of the talented people and their projects who have landed a prestigious nomination. When the event begins at 11am, we’ll be following along closely to give you all the updates in real time.

After all, it’s a Monday for us Aussies and not everyone can get away with watching an awards show at 11am like we can here at TV WEEK.

So, without further ado, here’s everyone who has been nominated for a Golden Globe in 2026.

Who is nominated for a Golden Globe in 2026?

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Timothee Chalamet in Marty Supreme. (Image: Instagram)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement – Motion Picture

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

K-Pop Demon Hunters has been a smash hit. (Image: Netflix)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Jessie Buckley as Agnes in Hamnet. (Image: Hamnet)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

One Battle After Another

Marty Supreme

Sinners

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Hamnet

Michael B. Jordan in Sinners. (Image: Warner Brothers)

Best Score – Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Sirāt

Hamnet

F1

Best Song – Motion Picture

“Dream As One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash

“Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied to You,” Sinners

“No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good

“The Girl in the Bubble,” Wicked: For Good

“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams

Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren at Golden Eve: The Golden Globes Honor Helen Mirren at The Beverly Hilton on January 06, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Miniseries or Motion Picture – Television

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in Only Murders In The Building. (Image: Disney+)

Best Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture – Television

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, The Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, Mobland

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Adam Brody as Noah, Timothy Simons as Sasha, Kristen Bell as Joanne, Jackie Tohn as Esther in Nobody Wants This. (Image: Netflix)

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture – Television

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

The White Lotus is leading the pack with the most television nominations. (Image: HBO)

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang With Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First

Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

